WATCH: Shedeur Sanders 10-yard TD pass to LaJohntay Wester vs. Oklahoma State
No. 25 Colorado jumped out to a commanding 14-0 lead over Oklahoma State with 3:47 left in the first quarter, showcasing their dominance early on Senior Day in Boulder. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was in top form, capping an impressive drive by connecting with LaJohntay Wester on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone. Sanders, demonstrating his trademark precision, began the game a perfect 6-for-6 for 49 yards, setting the tone for the Buffaloes’ offense.
Oklahoma State, who is riding an eight-game losing streak, struggled to find any rhythm. Their opening drive was a disaster, as quarterback Maealiuaki Smith’s pass was intercepted by Colorado’s dynamic two-way star, Travis Hunter. The Buffaloes capitalized quickly, needing just three plays to find the end zone. Freshman running back Micah Welch powered in from 1 yard out to give Colorado the early 7-0 advantage.
The Cowboys’ woes continued on their second drive, managing only one yard of total offense before punting the ball away. Their inability to sustain drives or generate any momentum highlighted the challenges that have plagued them all season. By the time Oklahoma State prepared for their third possession, the scoreboard and the stat sheet painted a bleak picture for the visiting team.
For Colorado, the stakes are high. With their Big 12 title hopes still alive, the Buffaloes are playing with urgency and emotion on Senior Day. The energy from the home crowd and the team’s sharp execution reflect their determination to end the regular season on a high note.
The first quarter performance underscores the dramatic turnaround the Buffaloes have experienced under head coach Deion Sanders. Colorado’s defense, led by stars like Hunter, is suffocating the Cowboys, while Shedeur Sanders continues to showcase his poise and leadership. If the Buffaloes maintain this level of play, they will not only secure a victory but also keep their conference championship aspirations alive.