WATCH: Deion Sanders press conference before Kansas

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are riding high after a dominant 49-24 victory over Utah at Folsom Field. As the Buffs prepare to face the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, Sanders will address the media on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed below. The 16th-ranked Buffs continue to capture national attention, with the game set to be broadcast on FOX at 3:30 p.m ET.
The Buffs’ win over Utah was historic and showcased their offensive, defensive, and special teams prowess. Two-way star Travis Hunter put on a remarkable performance, playing 132 snaps and becoming the first player in 24 years at either the NFL or FBS level to record 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown, and an interception in the same game. Hunter now boasts 10 touchdowns this season, including his first career rushing score, alongside an impressive defensive stat line featuring three interceptions and eight pass breakups.
Shedeur Sanders continued his record-breaking season, throwing for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He set multiple program records, including his sixth 300-yard passing game of the season and 21 consecutive games with a touchdown pass. Sanders has surpassed 3,000 yards passing for the season and tied his own record for most touchdowns responsible for in a season with 31. His consistency is unmatched, having thrown a touchdown in 21 straight games, a new school record.
Defensively, Colorado showcased dominance, holding Utah to just 31 rushing yards, the fewest by the Utes since 2011. The Buffs forced four turnovers, registered four sacks, and delivered nine tackles for loss. Shilo Sanders contributed with a sack and a forced fumble, while Nakhai Hill-Green and D.J. McKinney added interceptions.
The Buffs' special teams unit stepped up as well. LaJohntay Wester scored a 76-yard punt return touchdown, and Isaiah Augustave broke loose for a 37-yard rushing score, the team’s longest since 2018. Drelon Miller recorded six catches for 108 yards, becoming the fifth Buffs player this season to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a game.
Now 8-2, Colorado is enjoying its best season since 2016, with sellout crowds and record-breaking television exposure. As the Buffs prepare to face Kansas, they aim to continue their remarkable run under Coach Prime’s leadership.