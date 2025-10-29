Deion Sanders Speaks Out On Intense Sideline Moment With Colorado Assistant
BOULDER — An intense moment between coach Deion Sanders and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston was one of many low points that occurred during the Colorado Buffaloes' blowout loss to the Utah Utes on Saturday night.
At first look, "Coach Prime" was seemingly yelling at Livingston over a play call, adding chaos to Colorado's worst defensive performance of the season. However, Sanders made clear during his weekly press conference on Tuesday that he was frustrated by a personnel decision and hasn't lost any love for Livingston.
"The little situation that you caught me yelling on the sideline, I wasn't yelling at coach (Livingston) about a call, I was yelling about personnel," Sanders said on his own accord. "I want to make it clear I was talking about personnel, not the call he made. I respect the calls that coach makes. I think he's one of the best guys in the business. We just got to put us in better situations and do more, and the guys have to execute."
Deion Sanders Backs Up Robert Livingston
"Coach Prime" added that his intensity on the sidelines wasn't anything new and he had no ill intentions toward Livingston.
"I yell on the sidelines all the time," Sanders said. "Sometimes I yell positivity, negativity. Sometimes I get disturbed, upset. But I'm not yelling at the coach. I'm yelling about something else. So that's what that was. I got the utmost respect for coach Livingston. Rob has done a great job since he's been here, and I respect he and his family. But we got to do better all the way around."
Livingston's defense had shown improvements in recent weeks, but Saturday's performance against the Utes marked a considerable step back. The Buffs' defense allowed 587 total yards, including 422 on the ground, and allowed Utah freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin to run for a 63-yard touchdown on only the second play of the game.
On the season, Colorado's defense has allowed 427.6 total yards per game (15th in Big 12), largely due to poor showings against Utah, Houston and Georgia Tech. The Buffs also rank 15th in sacks (nine), just one year after leading the conference with 39.
In February, Livingston signed a two-year contract extension worth an average of $1.55 million per year, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in program history.
MORE: Deion Sanders Benches Key Colorado Weapons As Offense Capsizes Against Utah Utes
MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Colorado Buffaloes' Meltdown At Utah
MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Embarrassing Loss At Utah
Colorado's Defense Looking To Rebound
Colorado is now staring down the likewise dangerous Arizona Wildcats, who are averaging 274.1 passing yards per game (fourth in Big 12). Quarterback Noah Fifita is enjoying a bounce-back season, and running back Ismail Mahdi is averaging a healthy 5.8 yards per carry.
"We can't dwell on the past," CU defensive back Preston Hodge said. "We're not going to get anywhere if we're always thinking about that last game. I would just say I'm telling everybody to keep going."