Travis Hunter Stars On Cover Of Sports Illustrated Magazine With Fishing, Football Love
Coming off one of the greatest individual seasons in college football history, former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter will grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's May magazine.
The edition previews the upcoming NFL Draft, and with Hunter being a projected top-five pick, the two-way phenom is a fitting choice for the cover. However, football isn't exactly the focus of Hunter's cover picture.
Hunter's love for fishing is well-known, and the cover displays him proudly holding two caught fish.
Titled "Why Travis Hunter Is The Biggest Fish [And Fisherman] In The Pond," the magazine's feature story dives into Hunter's love for fishing and football. Fittingly, Colorado-native and Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde penned the feature story.
Hunter became the second Heisman Trophy winner in Colorado football history this past season after playing both cornerback and wide receiver full-time. At wide receiver, the Florida native had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 16 touchdowns as quarterback Shedeur Sanders' top target. Defensively, Hunter recorded 35 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, four interceptions and one game-ending forced fumble.
On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated teased the story with a video on X. Hunter was shown fishing at a lake while speaking about his background and life mindset.
"I've been like this my whole life. All I want to do is play football and then fish all day," Hunter said in the video. "They said people only talking about me because my name is hot. They didn't know where I came from. They don't know where I grew up at. They don't understand my story. I just go and do the same thing I've been doing like they're not watching."
MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Transfer Portal Standout From Missouri Tigers
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Concrete Answer On Nico Iamaleava, Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Spring Football Game Storylines: Deion Sanders Introduces New-Look Squad
Hunter's spot on the cover comes just over one year after Colorado coach Deion Sanders was named the 2023 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year. "Coach Prime" graced the cover of an edition alongside his children Shedeur, Shilo, Deion Jr., Shelomi and several notable CU figures.
Other Colorado greats who've graced the cover of Sports Illustrated include wide receiver Michael Westbrook (1994) and middle linebacker Phil Irwin (1970). Westbrook's cover was particularly notable as it featured his game-winning touchdown catch in Colorado's 1994 win over Michigan, widely known as the "Miracle at Michigan."
Before making the trip to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the NFL Draft (April 24-26), Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will have their jersey numbers retired during Colorado's spring football game on Saturday. Hunter's No. 12 and Sanders' No. 2 will earn a permanent spot of recognition at Folsom Field alongside fellow Colorado greats Joe Romig (No. 67), Bobby Anderson (No. 11), Rashaan Salaam (No. 19) and Byron White (No. 24).
Either Hunter or Shedeur will become the first Colorado player selected in the NFL Draft since 2021, when offensive lineman Will Sherman went in the sixth round to the New England Patriots.
The May issue of Sports Illustrated Magazine can be purchased here.