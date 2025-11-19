Buffs Beat

What Deion Sanders Said Before Shedeur Sanders' First NFL Start in Las Vegas

Ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes’ showdown with the Arizona State Sun Devils, Deion Sanders reflected on Shedeur Sanders’ resilience after his NFL debut and weighed whether he’ll attend the former Buffs quarterback’s first start for the Cleveland Browns.

Ben Armendariz

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns may have turned the page to a new era last week when former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, received his first NFL action on Sunday against the Ravens. Now, the rookie passer is in line to make his first career start this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Sanders is set to start against Las Vegas.

During his Tuesday press conference, Colorado coach Deion Sanders took a moment to reflect on what the potential opportunity means for his son.

With Colorado preparing for its own pivotal matchup against No. 25 Arizona State, Deion balanced both worlds: the pride of a father watching a dream unfold and the focus of a head coach managing one of college football’s youngest teams.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Satur
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Prime on Shedeur Sanders: “He’s been built for this”

During Tuesday's press conference, Deion revealed to the media that he had told Shedeur before last week’s game that the opportunity to play against Baltimore was coming. When asked how it felt to see his son walk onto an NFL field for the first time, "Coach Prime" went into full Dad mode.

“I was happy for him just getting that opportunity,” Sanders said. "Because I know the fight behind the fight. I know what’s been transpiring behind the curtains.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits for his opportunity as head coach Kevin Stefanski watches Dillon Gabr
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits for his opportunity as head coach Kevin Stefanski watches Dillon Gabriel lead the offense during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The transition from a collegiate superstar to an NFL rookie is never smooth, but for Shedeur, since leaving Colorado and entering the 2025 NFL Draft, it's been a true rollercoaster. Once projected as a potential top-10 pick, Sanders faced an unprecedented draft-day tumble to the fifth round (144th overall). The draft slide, combined with reports questioning his interview style and approach, shrouded his arrival in Cleveland in adversity.

But Deion has clearly prepared his son for this moment and expanded on how proud he is of how Shedeur has carried himself since leaving Boulder.

“I'm just proud of him, because he's not just saying the right things, he's doing and living the right things — that's just who he is,” Sanders said. “They keep trying to make him out to be somebody else, but he is who he is. He's a Sanders.”

Will Deion Travel to Las Vegas for Shedeur’s first NFL start?

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Cleveland has officially named Shedeur as their starter for week 12 against the Raiders, Deion said he hasn't yet decided whether he’ll travel to Las Vegas to watch the game or not.

“I don't know, I haven't made that decision as of yet,” Sanders said. “I'm so focused on what we have at hand, I'm not thinking about that. Although I just got off the phone with him a minute ago, I'm really focused on what we have at hand.”

It’s a balance the Buffs coach has had to manage since both sons entered the NFL — keeping family close while keeping the Colorado football program top priority.

Regardless of whether he’s in the stands or not, Prime made clear that Shedeur’s moment has been earned, not gifted.

"I think a lesser man would have crumbled, but he's been built for this,” Sanders said. “I don't think there’s too many quarterbacks built like that for adverse situations and not having the best of things to happen around him, we've never had the best of anything, when it came to playing on the field, we never had the best of this, the best of that, but we made the most of this and the most of that."

Looking Ahead: JuJu Lewis prepares for first home start

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fi
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Deion’s comments about his Shedeur draw national attention, Colorado’s own weekend spotlight is also quickly approaching. The Buffs return to Folsom Field on Saturday to face No. 25 Arizona State, with freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis making the first home start of his college career.

Lewis showed poise in his debut start two weeks ago against West Virginia, flashing the arm talent and command that made him one of the most sought-after recruits in the country a season ago. Saturday’s matchup gives him the chance to build on the early momentum — and potentially spark a late-season surge for a young Buffaloes roster still forming its identity.

Before Shedeur steps into the biggest moment of his NFL journey so far, Lewis will take his first steps into the next stage of his Colorado development. For CU fans, it’s a reminder that two parallel paths — one in Cleveland, and one in Boulder — are both just beginning to unfold.

