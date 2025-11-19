Three Reasons Why Colorado Fans Should Be Excited About Julian Lewis
Before any criticisms were made or opinions started swirling, true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis made it clear who he credits for every step of his journey: "Only because of you Jesus!" he posted following his emotional debut start for the Colorado Buffaloes against West Virginia.
Lewis’ social media post, along with his hunger and inspiring performance, has made him a fan favorite and is matching what everyone saw on the field against the Mountaineers last week—heart, work ethic, and a refusal to give up.
With the season now winding down, here are three reasons why excitement is building fast around Boulder, with Lewis now leading the charge at quarterback.
A New Spark
The loss to West Virginia last week, a narrow 29-22 setback, wasn’t the breakthrough fans have been wanting, but it felt like something more than just yet another defeat.
Lewis threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, and showed poise well beyond his years, all while battling through a depleted offensive line. With starters Jordan Seaton and Larry Johnson III sidelined, Lewis took seven sacks and had 15 tackles for loss—yet, he kept getting up, kept pushing, and kept Colorado in the game.
Colorado’s bowl hopes may have been dashed, but optimism in Boulder is suddenly surging. The mood around the program—according to players, coaches, and fans—is on the upswing.
“It's a lot to look forward to and it gave me a huge light on the inside that this could really turn into something,” said teammate Ben Finneseth, in Tuesday’s press conference, expressing the hope that Lewis has sparked for the Buffaloes.
Coach Prime Rallying Around Lewis
Maybe the most telling reactions regarding Lewis have not only come from social media but inside the program as well. Many have praised Lewis’s ability to settle in after he had a rough opening half. Eventually, he looked calm, saw the field, and made some good plays. The feeling among veteran players like Finneseth is that Lewis is a future leader.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders was just as upbeat, noting Lewis did not go home on the bye week, watching nine hours of film. It’s a process that Sanders believes in and has talked about before: trust and total commitment.
Coach Prime’s message after three straight losses was that there’s real growth happening, and Lewis is pushing himself to get better and to exceed expectations.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Hit With Unfortunate News Following First NFL Game
MORE: Kenny Dillingham Opens Up About Deion Sanders’ Tough Year At Colorado
MORE: What Myles Garrett's Candid Comments Tell Us About Shedeur Sanders
Confidence Toward The Road Ahead
Colorado faces Arizona State next, and with little left to lose this season, the challenge is building confidence and momentum for 2026. Lewis’ hard work—evident in film study, game planning, and mentality—is becoming the program’s bright spot. Sanders said he expects improvement on first down efficiency and overall decision-making for Lewis, but the bye week was a chance to prepare and cement his leadership role moving forward.
The offense still needs better protection, and the run game is a serious work-in-progress, but for the first time in weeks, there’s genuine excitement about the Buffaloes future. With Lewis under center, a dedicated work ethic, and having faith in the process, it is by far helping everyone in Boulder believe again.