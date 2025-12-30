Colorado Buffaloes Lose Another Key Player To Transfer Portal

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Reginald Hughes will be entering the transfer portal according to ESPN’s Pete Nakos. Hughes is the 23rd Buffalo to enter the portal this offseason.

Reginald Hughes Entering Transfer Portal

The Colorado Buffaloes will be without linebacker Reginald Hughes, as the veteran is reportedly entering the transfer portal per Pete Nakos. Hughes announced a few weeks ago that he would be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, but it appears he will be coming back to college football for one more season. Hughes is rated as a three-star transfer per 247Sports.

In his lone year in Boulder in 2025, Hughes tallied 56 combined tackles and a fumble recovery in 12 games. Colorado was his third stop on his college journey as he began his collegiate career with the Ole Miss Rebels from 2022-2023 before transferring to Jacksonville State in 2024. He was named First-Team All-Conference USA in 2024. After one year at Jacksonville State, Hughes became a Colorado Buffalo.

For Hughes’ entire four year career, he has totaled 147 combined tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in 41 games.

Colorado has not been recruiting at a high level with a 2026 class coming in ranked No. 62, so "Coach Prime" is expected to be busy in the portal to find players to replace those like Hughes, who played a big role for the 2025 team.

Another Buffalo in the Transfer Portal

Reginald Hughes is now one of 23 Colorado players to enter the transfer portal this season. Just hours after the news that Hughes had entered the portal hit, the Buffs lost quarterback Ryan Staub to the portal per Thamel. Staub played in multiple games this season, including a start against the Houston Cougars.

All of Staub’s first three seasons in college football were at Colorado from 2023-2025. In that time, he he threw for 681 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. With the news of Staub being out of Colorado in 2026, it opens the door even more for quarterback Julian Lewis.

Lewis was arguably the most intriguing recruit for Colorado in the class of 2025. He saw limited action as a true freshman in 2025, but did show promise in his two starts. Lewis did not play in more than four games this season, meaning that his red shirt season is still in tact. A year of eligibility was not used. Unless Colorado gets ultra aggressive after a quarterback in the portal, Lewis appears to be the starter when the 2026 season comes around.

Bounce Back Season in 2026?

The 2025 season did not go how Colorado coach Deion Sanders envisioned. Coming off a nine-win 2024 season, the Buffs took a big step back. They went 3-9, with just one win coming in Big 12 play. This was a major disappointment as Colorado was tied for the Big 12 lead at the conclusion of 2024.

2026 will be “Coach Prime’s” fourth season with the Buffs. After three seasons with Colorado, he has a combined record of 16-21.