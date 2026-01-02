Evaluating Colorado Buffaloes' Roster Before Transfer Portal Opens

'Twas the night before portals, and all transferring, all Colorado Buffaloes wondered what these two weeks could bring.

Coach Deion Sanders struggled to treat his roster with care, so 26 decided to move elsewhere. Returnees were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of new teammates danced in their heads.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

With 38 in their final year of eligibility in 2025, eight more than the next-closest team, along with the portalers, Friday will kickstart a frenzy of roster-building in Boulder. At most, the Buffs will return just five starters on offense and two on defense.

Where does every position group stand after a mass exodus out of Boulder?

Quarterback: Good JuJu

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Quarterback Julian Lewis is the future. But redshirt sophomore Dominiq Ponder is his only backup after Ryan Staub hit the portal. Colorado will seek a solid reserve for their prodigy, likely a vet who can mentor Lewis and provide stability in case of injury.

Running Back: Ready to Go-Go

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Akelo Stone (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If they choose to, Micah Welch, Ron Coleman, Kam Mikell and Titus Bautista will return. If granted medical redshirts, so can Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor. It's a room that, regardless of who's involved, could have greener pastures ahead due to new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" system, one that gave Sacramento State the second-best run game in FCS last season.

Wide Receiver: Poised To Pile On

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This room has potential for 10 returners with the distinct possibility of instant upgrades. Xavier McDonald and Christian Ward as freshmen, Quentin Gibson, Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. and walk-on Carson Westbrook are sophomores, Joseph Williams will lead the room alongside juniors Kaleb Mathis and Tagert Bardin, and Hykeem Williams and Terrell Timmons enter their senior seasons.

Tight End: Until Further Notice

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado's tight ends still haven't had proven value in the "Coach Prime" era. It should still have a solid crop of returners, including 2025 starter Zach Atkins. Sav'ell Smalls, Corbin Laisure and Zayne DeSouza could join them.

Offensive Line: Jordan Seaton and Some Guys, Again

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Star left tackle Jordan Seaton is "the franchise" for a reason. He's likely to enter 2026 with four new starters for the third straight season. But the room still has some depth, with five freshmen, five seniors and two sophomores (redshirts included).

Tackles Larry Johnson III, Kareem Harden and Andre Roye saw time this past fall alongside Phillip Houston, who was a starter in 2024 before an ACL tear wiped 2025 out. Redshirt sophomore Yayha Attia is poised to start at either guard or center.

Defensive Line: [Redacted]

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado's defensive line has just two returners and two freshmen, so finding new talent in the portal will be a priority. The Peko brothers (Joseph and Domata Jr.) join the fray alongside seniors Quency Wiggins and Nikhai Webb-Walker.

Linebacker: Youthful but Yearning

Carthage's Carson Crawford signals first down during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game Waco La Vega on Friday, December 20, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffs added two recruits who were once four-stars in Carson Crawford and Rodney Colton Jr., but will they have to start? No experienced names will return, as just the trio of Kylan Salter, Bo LaPenna and Gage Goldberg could come back.

Cornerback: Jury Out

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) makes a reception as Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Makari Vickers (10) defends during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado's cornerback room is fuzzy entering 2026, with two-year starter DJ McKinney entering the portal on Thursday. uncertain. The Buffs currently have an island of misfit toys like converted safety RJ Johnson, utilityman Isaiah Hardge and disappointing Oklahoma transfer Makari Vickers.

The room has an insurgency of youth, however. Four-star freshman Preston Ashley will compete for a starting spot alongside whoever is brought in through the portal.

Safety: Shaky

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) reacts following a turnover in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Entering transfer season, the Buffaloes' safety room consists of just two seniors and two freshmen. Former SMU pledge Braylon Edwards and IMG Academy product Alexander Ward will get their feet wet alongside inconsistent experience in Carter Stoutmire and Ben Finneseth.

Special Teams: End of a Mat-era

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes punter Damon Greaves (35) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Coach Prime will enter a season without Alejandro Mata as kicker for the first time since 2021. Damon Greaves will return at punter, but some strong legs will be pursued through the portal.