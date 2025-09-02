Why Julian Lewis Will Find Success In Colorado Buffaloes Debut vs. Delaware Blue Hens

Buffs Beat

Coach Deion Sanders revealed Tuesday that true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis will make his college football debut in the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 2 game against the Delaware Blue Hens. Kaidon Salter will likely receive another start, however.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
BOULDER — True freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis will make his college football debut this weekend in the Colorado Buffaloes' matchup against the Delaware Blue Hens, coach Deion Sanders revealed Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Lewis didn't play in Colorado's Week 1 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but "Coach Prime" said the current plan is to give him an opportunity on Saturday. While "Coach Prime" declined to confirm either way, veteran Kaidon Salter will likely start over Lewis once again.

Deion Sanders Give Huge Quarterback Update

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"He's (Lewis) playing this week for sure," Sanders said. "I know what I'm gonna see. You just don't know what you're gonna see."

Sanders was later asked if Lewis will have an opportunity to start against Delaware.

"We take one thing at a time," Sanders said. "I just told you he was playing, now you're saying he's starting?... You gotta understand, I love that kid, I really do. I want him to be extremely successful. Sometimes, you don't want to rush things. Sometimes you don't want to delay things. You want to make sure the timing is right."

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scrambles with the ball in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Prior to Georgia Tech, "Coach Prime" said Lewis would be available, but Salter stayed in for the entirety of Friday's 27-20 loss. The Liberty transfer threw for 159 yards and one touchdown on 17-of-28 passing while also showing flashes of his dual-threat capabilities with 43 rushing yards.

With Colorado down late against a tough Georgia Tech team, Sanders said the timing simply wasn't right for Lewis to make his college debut

"I don't think the timing was appropriate last week," Sanders said. "I really don't. The way the game was flowing, the rhythm of the game. But, this week, I've made up my mind already before. Now, he's going to play. I don't give a darn about the flow or nothing. He's playing."

Setting Julian Lewis Up For Success

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A Week 2 home game against a lower-level FBS opponent stands as the perfect opportunity for Lewis to at least get his feet wet. In a 35-17 win over the Delaware State Hornets in Week 1, Delaware's defense allowed 349 total yards (149 passing, 200 rushing) and recorded only two sacks.

Lewis, a former five-star prospect, has all the physical tools to play well against the Blue Hens, but he'll have to manage his emotions and trust those around him to find success. Colorado's running backs and wide receivers should have no problem against Delaware, so Lewis simply has to get the ball out on time and avoid doing too much.

"Even though JuJu's a young guy, he plays like an older guy," offensive lineman Zy Crisler said during fall camp. "He put in the film work, he does everything, as does Salter."

