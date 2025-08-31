College Football Rankings Biggest Movers: Ole Miss, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State
College football has finally arrived, and preseason projections can be tossed out of the window. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns, No. 4 Clemson Tigers, and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide all suffered upset losses while teams like the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 9 LSU Tigers impressed against quality opponents.
Later in the rankings is even more variability. The AP Top 25 Poll has not been released as No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami are set to square off on Sunday night. However, ESPN's College Football Power Index (FPI) was updated after Saturday's games, and the Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, Utah Utes, Colorado Buffaloes, and Boise State Broncos were some of the teams that made the biggest jumps after week 1.
Biggest Risers
The Florida State Seminoles were unranked to start the season, but an upset win over Alabama is sure to give Florida State a boost in perception, at the least. According to the FPI, Florida State is still outside of the top-25 at No. 40, but they moved up 25 spots from their preseason ranking.
Will the Seminoles be ranked once the AP Top 25 is released?
Utah dominated UCLA in the Rose Bowl, and the Utes could find themselves inside the AP Poll after receiving votes in the preseason edition. Other teams like the Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, Tulane Green Wave also rose in the rankings after Saturday.
Biggest Fallers
On the other hand, the Boise State Broncos fell 31 positions after losing 34-7 to South Florida.
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders lost to Georgia Tech on Friday night, causing "Coach Prime" and his team to tumble nine spots in the rankings, down to No. 57. The FPI has Colorado ranked 13th out of the 16 teams in the Big 12.
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants NFL-Style Bonuses—Why He Should Be New Voice of College Football
MORE: What Deion Sanders’ Uniform Choice Reveals About Approach to Colorado Buffaloes Brand
MORE: How Deion Sanders Turned Boulder Into One of College Football’s Elite Destinations
MORE: Why Colorado's LaJohntay Wester Could Be NFL's Next Star Wide Receiver
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Make Statement With Stars Who Made NFL 53-Man Rosters
Kansas State escaped with a win over North Dakota, but the Wildcats were still dropped 10 spots in ESPN's ranking.
Updated Big 12 Rankings
The ESPN FPI updated it's rankings on Sunday. Here are where the Big 12 teams rank (overall ranking in parentheses).
1. BYU (17)
2. Utah (19)
3. Iowa State (23)
4. Kansas (25)
5. Arizona State (26)
6. Kansas State (28)
7. Texas Tech (34)
8. TCU (37)
9. Baylor (42)
10. Arizona (51)
11. Cincinnati (52)
12. UCF (54)
13. Colorado (57)
14. West Virginia (61)
15. Oklahoma State (66)
16. Houston Cougars (68)
According to DraftKings, the current favorite to win the Big 12 title is Utah (+470), followed by Texas (+550) Tech and Arizona State (+600).
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.