Buffs Beat

College Football Rankings Biggest Movers: Ole Miss, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State

After the first full Saturday of college football, which teams made the biggest moves in the rankings. Before the AP Top 25 Poll's release, the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida State Seminoles are expected to rise while the Colorado Buffaloes and Boise State Broncos dropped.

Charlie Viehl

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S.
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

College football has finally arrived, and preseason projections can be tossed out of the window. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns, No. 4 Clemson Tigers, and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide all suffered upset losses while teams like the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 9 LSU Tigers impressed against quality opponents.

Later in the rankings is even more variability. The AP Top 25 Poll has not been released as No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami are set to square off on Sunday night. However, ESPN's College Football Power Index (FPI) was updated after Saturday's games, and the Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, Utah Utes, Colorado Buffaloes, and Boise State Broncos were some of the teams that made the biggest jumps after week 1.

Florida State Seminoles Colorado Buffaloes biggest movers college football rankings AP Top 25 Poll Deion Sanders coach Prim
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Biggest Risers

The Florida State Seminoles were unranked to start the season, but an upset win over Alabama is sure to give Florida State a boost in perception, at the least. According to the FPI, Florida State is still outside of the top-25 at No. 40, but they moved up 25 spots from their preseason ranking.

Will the Seminoles be ranked once the AP Top 25 is released?

Utah dominated UCLA in the Rose Bowl, and the Utes could find themselves inside the AP Poll after receiving votes in the preseason edition. Other teams like the Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, Tulane Green Wave also rose in the rankings after Saturday.

Biggest Fallers

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3)
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the Boise State Broncos fell 31 positions after losing 34-7 to South Florida.

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders lost to Georgia Tech on Friday night, causing "Coach Prime" and his team to tumble nine spots in the rankings, down to No. 57. The FPI has Colorado ranked 13th out of the 16 teams in the Big 12.

MORE: Deion Sanders Wants NFL-Style Bonuses—Why He Should Be New Voice of College Football

MORE: What Deion Sanders’ Uniform Choice Reveals About Approach to Colorado Buffaloes Brand

MORE: How Deion Sanders Turned Boulder Into One of College Football’s Elite Destinations

MORE: Why Colorado's LaJohntay Wester Could Be NFL's Next Star Wide Receiver

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Make Statement With Stars Who Made NFL 53-Man Rosters

Kansas State escaped with a win over North Dakota, but the Wildcats were still dropped 10 spots in ESPN's ranking.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) looks to pass against the Portland State Vikings during the second quar
Aug 30, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) looks to pass against the Portland State Vikings during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Updated Big 12 Rankings

The ESPN FPI updated it's rankings on Sunday. Here are where the Big 12 teams rank (overall ranking in parentheses).

1. BYU (17)
2. Utah (19)
3. Iowa State (23)
4. Kansas (25)
5. Arizona State (26)
6. Kansas State (28)
7. Texas Tech (34)
8. TCU (37)
9. Baylor (42)
10. Arizona (51)
11. Cincinnati (52)
12. UCF (54)
13. Colorado (57)
14. West Virginia (61)
15. Oklahoma State (66)
16. Houston Cougars (68)

According to DraftKings, the current favorite to win the Big 12 title is Utah (+470), followed by Texas (+550) Tech and Arizona State (+600).

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football