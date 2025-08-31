Buffs Beat

What Shedeur Sanders Told Deion, Shilo After Brutal Week

After the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders lost their first game of the regular season, Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders sent a message to "Coach Prime" and his brother Shilo Sanders, after he was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Charlie Viehl

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.
After the Colorado Buffaloes lost the season opener to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived former Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, it's' been a difficult few days for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his family.

Shedeur Sanders, former Buffaloes star quarterback and current Cleveland Browns rookie, sent a message to his family group chat, trying to pick his brother and his dad up. "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes lost a close game at home to Georgia Tech and Shilo's NFL dreams took a hit, and Shedeur made his thoughts known.

What Shedeur Sanders Told Deion, Shilo

Sanders kept it simple:

"As SANDERS MEN we have to regroup," the Cleveland rookie told his family.

Things are not necessarily going as planned for the Sanders family. "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes are 0-1 while Shilo is looking to be picked up by an NFL team off of waivers.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to the national anthem before the game
Shedeur had a rather tumultuous offseason himself after falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft before being selected by the Cleveland Browns. In his first NFL offseason, Sanders was considered Cleveland's fourth-string quarterback behind fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel as well as Browns quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

The Browns traded Pickett to Las Vegas, making Sanders the third quarterback for Cleveland. Will the former Colorado star see the field at all during his rookie season?

Colorado Buffaloes Lose Season Opener

Many were anticipating Colorado's season opener against Georgia Tech as Sanders and the Buffaloes were taking the field without Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Shedeur, the leader of the offense.

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter kept the Buffaloes in the game, but Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King and the Yellow Jackets were able to overcome three over turnovers and escape Bouler, Colorado, with a win.

After the game, "Coach Prime" was already finding ways for the Buffaloes improve while giving credit to Georgia Tech.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field.
"They were much more physical than we were. They were much more aggressive at times. We made some plays," said Sanders. "We should have capitalized off some of the plays we made, but that first half, we didn't, and now we're playing catch up esthetically, and it's not like we were tricked or fooled or anything. I think we had success running the ball at times as well, but we missed a few plays that we should hit."

"I think you all saw that, but overall, man, you got to give them (GeorgiaTech) credit," "Coach Prime" continued. "They played a heck of a game. The quarterback started off horribly, but he picked it right back up and did his thing, man. So hats off to him. He led his team to a victory."

