Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Team Grades After Loss to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Colorado Buffaloes fell to the visiting Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 27-20 at Folsom Field in their 2025 season opener. What grade do Deion Sanders's Buffaloes get for this performance?

Cory Pappas

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes kicked off their 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Colorado lost by a final score of 27-20. 

What grade did the Buffaloes get for this performance? 

Colorado Earns “B-“ in for Week One

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Coach Prime Kaidon Salter West Coast Team Grades Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Folsom Field
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

WestCoastCFB on X graded teams’ performance in Week One. Here were some of there grades for teams on the west coast. Colorado finds themselves right in the middle with a close loss.

Oregon Ducks: A+

USC Trojans: A+

Utah Utes: A+

BYU Cougars: A+

California Golden Bears: A

Arizona Wildcats: B+

Washington Huskies: B

Colorado Buffaloes: B-

Arizona State Sun Devils: C-

Washington State Cougars: D

Oregon State Beavers: D

Boise State Broncos: D

UCLA Bruins: F

MORE: Deion Sanders Wants NFL-Style Bonuses—Why He Should Be New Voice of College Football

MORE: What Deion Sanders’ Uniform Choice Reveals About Approach to Colorado Buffaloes Brand

MORE: How Deion Sanders Turned Boulder Into One of College Football’s Elite Destinations

MORE: Why Colorado's LaJohntay Wester Could Be NFL's Next Star Wide Receiver

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Make Statement With Stars Who Made NFL 53-Man Rosters

Buffaloes Fall in Season Opener 

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Coach Prime Kaidon Salter West Coast Team Grades Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Folsom Field
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) scores a rushing touchdown past Colorado Buffaloes cornerback RJ Johnson (5) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes dropped to 0-1 on the season in their loss to Georgia Tech. Colorado got out to a fast start, forcing a Georgia Tech fumble on the first drive then scoring a touchdown minutes later to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Georgia Tech battled back and took a 13-10 lead into halftime. 

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Buffaloes found themselves trailing 20-13. Quarterback Kaidon Salter then engineered a 15 play 75-yard drive capped off with him rushing for a seven-yard touchdown to tie the game up at 20-20.

A couple possessions later, Georgia Tech went on a five play 61 yard touchdown drive ending with quarterback Haynes King running it in for a 45-yard touchdown with just over a minute remaining in the game.

Colorado came up short on their final drive. There was some questionable clock management that resulted in Colorado resorting to a hail mary as time expired even though they had two timeouts in their back pocket.

Kaidon Salter Makes Colorado Buffaloes Debut 

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Coach Prime Kaidon Salter West Coast Team Grades Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Folsom Field
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball n the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kaidon Salter was 17/28 for 159 yards passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions in his first game as a Buffalo. He added another 13 carries for 43 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. 

It was an up and down night for Salter who put his dual-threat ability on display. Salter played his previous four seasons of college football with the Liberty Flames before he transferred to Colorado this past offseason.

This offense looked much different than the offense Colorado ran the previous two season with Shedeur Sanders at starting quarterback. With Sanders at quarterback, it wasn't uncommon for the Buffaloes offense to look a little bit "pass happy" with the skillset of Sanders through the air and his abundance of weapons; Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn, and Will Sheppard.

All of these players are now in the NFL.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football