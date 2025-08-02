What Colorado Buffaloes Players, Coaches Are Saying About 17-Year-Old Quarterback Julian Lewis
Seventeen-year-old quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis has proven early in his first Colorado Buffaloes fall camp that age is only a number.
Only months after graduating from Georgia's Carrollton High School one year early, Lewis is holding his own against college defenders with multiple years of experience. The former five-star prospect would surprise many if he starts over veteran Kaidon Salter in Week 1, but he has done enough to turn heads through four preseason practices.
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, wide receiver Drelon Miller and offensive lineman Zy Crisler are among those who've shared high praise for Colorado's true freshman quarterback.
Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur on Julian Lewis
Shurmur shared a great quote on Friday when he admitted that he wouldn't have fared well in a college football game at 17 years old. Lewis, on the other hand, is making plays in practice and challenging the 22-year-old Salter for Colorado's starting job.
"JuJu's 17 years old," Shurmur said. "I think back to when I was 17, I would have no chance to play in a college game."
Shurmur added that both Lewis and Salter have the brains to complement their athletic gifts.
"They're both very, very smart guys," Shumur said. "JuJu, obviously, is much younger, so this process is a little bit foreign to him. But Kaiden has got a lot of experience, and he's used to it. I think they're both doing extremely well."
Offensive Lineman Zy Crisler Praises Julian Lewis' Work Ethic
Crisler, a graduate student who spent the past three seasons at Illinois, also shared a great line on Lewis' seemingly smooth transition to the college level.
"Even though JuJu's a young guy, he plays like an older guy," Crisler said Friday. "He put in the film work, he does everything, as does Salter."
Led by Crisler, Jordan Seaton, Xavier Hill, Larry Johnson III and others, Colorado's offensive line will play a big role in Lewis and Salter finding success this fall.
Wide Receiver Drelon Miller Building Chemistry With Julian Lewis
After earning former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' trust as a true freshman last season, Miller is now catching passes from a rookie at the start of their college career. Still, Lewis has done well to earn the respect of Colorado's offensive unit despite his inexperience.
"Even when any of the quarterbacks are in there, when JuJu's in there, we're locked in, listening to him, listening to what he has to say," Miller said. "He commands us well. I feel like he's on the right track."
Miller added that he's quickly growing a strong connection with both Lewis and Salter.
"I feel like we have a good chemistry going on," Miller said. "We see little things we talk about on the sideline after the play is over, just building that bond and getting better reps and getting that chemistry going,"