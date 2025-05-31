Could Zach Atkins Solve Colorado Buffaloes' Tight End Problems?
If you ask a Colorado Buffaloes fan if tight ends can succeed in the coach Deion Sanders era, they'll likely say, "I'll believe it when they show me." This fall, belief could hail from the Show-Me State.
Northwest Missouri State Bears tight end Zach Atkins was Colorado's second transfer portal addition of the offseason, expressing an eagerness to join the Buffs that shouldn't go unnoticed.
Atkins made a top 10 list of tight end breakout candidates for the popular YouTube channel "Roc Boys Football." The rankings included several factories for the position, including the Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 2) and Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 7), yet Atkins snuck in at No. 10.
Over two on-field seasons at Northwest Missouri State, Atkins compiled 30 catches for 360 yards and four touchdowns. In 2024, he reeled in 18 catches for 181 yards and one touchdown. He redshirted in 2022 after joining the Bears without a single Division I offer.
While Atkins's decent production was at the Division II level, his entry into the portal turned many Power Four heads, especially in the SEC. The LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks and Kentucky Wildcats sent him offers, and he took an official visit with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Ultimately, Atkins chose the Buffs, a decision he has emphatically embraced. He relishes in Colorado's rebellious identity, joining "Coach Prime" as a keeper of receipts.
MORE: Ex-Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Signs NFL Deal With Pittsburgh Steelers
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Standing Out As Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Competition Heats Up
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition: Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett Trade?
"They're the most hated team in college football, and I love that," Atkins told DNVR after his commitment. "I want to be part of that. I feed off of that, and I know people in that locker room feed off of that. That's a privilege."
With two years of eligibility remaining, Atkins aims to become the secret weapon of whoever wins the Buffaloes' quarterback battle between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis. His energy and optimism have had glowing reviews from coaches, fans and teammates.
In 2024, Colorado tight ends accounted for just 10 catches, 69 yards and one touchdown. Buffs fans thought they had something with Michael Harrison in 2023, but he had just five catches after Week 6. Harrison's wide receiver-adjacent skills and subpar blocking left him alienated until an eventual portal entry.
The current depth chart is topped by Sav'ell Smalls, a converted defensive lineman who had most of the production last season, yet was mostly used inline. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur often opted for "10" personnel to keep Colorado's historically talented receiver quartet on the field together, rather than utilizing Smalls or another tight end.
Atkins presents balance as both a tool to use out wide and to help protect passers and rushers. He had a strong showing in April's spring game, displaying a sturdy 6-4, 240-pound frame and magical agility in the open field.
With Colorado's wideout room as unproven as it has been since Coach Prime came to Boulder, tight ends may have to pick up the slack. Atkins is likely to lead the charge, with two freshmen behind him in Corbin Laisure and Zayne DeSouza, along with Smalls. Brady Kopetz and Charlie Williams saw little to no action last season, but could also see increased roles.
If the Buffs' passing attack wants to continue its ascent among the nation's elite, Atkins has every tool in the belt to be its safety net. His measurables, skillset and desire are all there, leaving the ball in Coach Prime and Shurmur's court to call Atkins' name.