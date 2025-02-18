Deion Sanders acknowledges being second behind the GOAT in footwear
Deion Sanders and Michael Jordan were two of the most influential athletes of the 1990s, each revolutionizing their respective sports while leaving a mark on sneaker culture. Though their approaches to fame and branding were different, their impact was similar.
While Jordan’s sneakers became the gold standard for basketball, Deion’s Diamond Turf line reshaped how football cleats were designed and marketed. Today, even though Deion, along with his sons Shedeur and Shilo, still wears Diamond Turf models, the mutual respect between these two icons remains strong.
During a video segment for Complex, Sanders addressed his relationship with Michael Jordan, acknowledging their shared journey as elite athletes but emphasizing his desire to carve out his own lane in the sneaker world.
“I never got into rocking his shoes because I wanted my own thing,” Sanders said. “I wanted my own brand.” This mindset led to the creation of the Diamond Turf 1, a shoe that merged style and performance in a way that had never been done before. Unlike traditional cleats, which were often basic black or white with minimal branding, Sanders envisioned a sneaker that could transition seamlessly from the gridiron to the streets. His collaboration with Nike resulted in a groundbreaking design that combined the aesthetics of a sneaker with the functionality of a cleat.
The influence of Deion’s sneaker philosophy is still visible in today’s NFL. His insistence that his cleats be an extension of his personal style inspired a new generation of athletes, as seen in Jalen Hurts’ Jordan 11s with spikes during his Super Bowl run. Sanders’ approach—keeping the stylish upper of a sneaker while modifying the sole for performance—has become a standard practice among top players. Sanders has acknowledged and appreciated this trend, recognizing his own role in shaping modern football footwear.
One of the defining features of the Diamond Turf line is the forefoot strap, a design choice influenced by Deion’s use of spats. Spats, which originated in military dress uniforms, were commonly used in football to provide extra support and stability. Sanders’ preference for this feature translated into his shoe designs, and even Jordan models 16-19 adopted a similar aesthetic.
With the resurgence of the Diamond Turf line in 2024 and upcoming releases in 2025, there is speculation that Shedeur Sanders may continue his father’s sneaker legacy. If Shedeur successfully extends the Diamond Turf series, it could elevate the line’s standing alongside other legendary Nike collections. While Michael Jordan’s sneaker influence remains unmatched, Deion Sanders has undeniably left his own lasting imprint on the culture of sports footwear.