Deion Sanders respects Josh Allen for always 'rocking' his signature Nike cleats

Coach Prime doesn't like NFL players who aren't 'with him' and switch up their footwear

Deion Sanders has never been one to mince words, and when it comes to loyalty, he holds his supporters to a high standard.

In a recent interview with Complex’s Joe La Puma, Sanders showed major respect for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for consistently rocking the signature Nike Diamond Turf cleats. Unlike players who switch their footwear from week to week, Allen has been unwavering in his choice, earning Sanders’ appreciation.

“I just congratulated Josh Allen and told him any cleat you want, you can have,” Sanders said. “Because he wears (Diamond Turf) every week. See, I don’t like the guys that may wear it one week, then they flip to do something else. Now, if you with me, you with me. If you with me, I’ll provide you every color, every thought process that you have. But if you ain’t, you ain’t going to be in and out with me. I don’t play that.”

Allen’s commitment to the Diamond Turf cleats mirrors his approach to the game—consistent, disciplined, and elite. The Bills quarterback has had an impressive run, leading Buffalo to a fifth consecutive AFC East title and earning his first NFL MVP award.

After a shaky start to his career, Allen transformed into one of the league’s premier quarterbacks, improving his accuracy and efficiency, and turning the Bills into perennial contenders in the AFC.

Beyond the field, Allen has also had reasons to celebrate off it, with a high-profile engagement with actress Hailee Steinfeld. But on game day, it’s all business, and his choice to stay true to Sanders’ brand is another testament to his dedication. For Prime, loyalty matters, and Allen has more than earned his respect.

