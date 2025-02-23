Deion Sanders admits thinking the Aflac Duck was fake but found out the hard way
Deion Sanders recently shared a hilarious yet unexpected encounter with the Aflac Duck during his visit to the company's facility in Georgia. As a longtime spokesman for the company, Sanders was on hand to sign autographs and engage with employees when the conversation turned to the famous Aflac mascot.
Aflac executives, including Virgil Miller, were proudly discussing the global impact of their iconic duck, mentioning that over 25 million plush ducks had been sold worldwide. But Sanders had his own, much more personal experience to share—one that involved an actual, living duck.
Sanders recounted an incident in Colorado where he assumed the duck was merely a prop via Reach the People Media. "What about the live duck that was peeing on me?" Sanders asked, eliciting laughter from the Aflac employees. "I didn't know the duck was real at first. I thought it was a fake. Straight up, I thought it was a fake duck. It's a real duck just pissing on my leg the whole time I'm sitting up there signing autographs and taking pictures."
Despite battling an illness, Sanders made it a point to honor his commitment to Aflac, emphasizing how much he valued his partnership with the company. His visit included surprising employees and delivering a keynote speech to the management team, showcasing his ability to connect with people beyond the football field.
With his Aflac obligations fulfilled, Sanders is preparing to shift his focus back to Colorado football as spring practice approaches. His revamped coaching staff will feature notable additions, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and former NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko, setting the stage for an exciting offseason in Boulder.