Colorado's Deion Sanders Had Bladder Removed for Cancerous Tumor
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his medical team addressed the media on Monday and announced that he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his bladder this spring. Sanders had the tumor—as well as his bladder—removed and doctors said he is now cured from the cancer.
Sanders appeared to be in good spirits as the doctors announced the diagnosis and surgery, saying, "You can clap, it's O.K."
Sanders's advice?
"Get checked out, because it could've been a whole other gathering if I hadn't."
Sanders plans to coach the 2025 season as planned, which will be his third year with the Buffaloes. He has gone 13–12 in two seasons, and took the Buffaloes to the Alamo Bowl last year. Colorado lost to BYU in the bowl game but finished the season with a 9–4 record, which was a five-win improvement from 2023.