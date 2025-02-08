Deion Sanders says there's only one way he'll coach in the NFL
Deion Sanders has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Colorado for the NFL, despite speculation linking him to the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching vacancy. Sanders did have a conversation with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, but he was never a serious candidate before Dallas ultimately hired Brian Schottenheimer.
During Super Bowl week, Sanders reiterated his stance, stating that he would only consider coaching in the NFL if he could coach his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. While on an interview with Pro Football Talk, Sanders emphasized his love for Colorado and dismissed the idea of coaching against his own children. “That don’t make sense to me because I’m comfortable, and I love Colorado with all my heart, mind, and soul,” he said.
While he found his conversation with Jones “intriguing,” Sanders remains focused on building his program in Boulder. Even with Shedeur and Shilo heading to the NFL, Sanders continues to shape the Buffaloes’ future, securing five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and adding Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk to his coaching staff.
Another reason Sanders has no interest in the NFL is the way teams approach practice. On his show, We Got Time Today, he criticized the NFL’s practice structure, stating, “As a football enthusiast, I couldn’t take it. … There’s no way I could allow that to happen on my watch.”