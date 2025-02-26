Shedeur Sanders met with Kevin Stefanski and Browns at NFL Combine
Shedeur Sanders' meeting with the Cleveland Browns at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine adds another layer of intrigue to his draft journey.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that the team had met with multiple quarterback prospects, including Sanders, Miami’s Cam Ward, and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. Given that this marks at least the second meeting between Sanders and the Browns—following their initial discussions during the East-West Shrine Game—Cleveland appears to have legitimate interest in the Colorado star.
The Browns hold the second overall pick in the upcoming draft, a prime position to select a franchise quarterback. While Deshaun Watson remains on the roster, Cleveland may be exploring long-term options or considering Sanders as a developmental talent with immediate starting potential.
Sanders' skill set aligns well with the Browns' offensive approach, particularly with Stefanski’s emphasis on precision passing and structured offensive schemes. His ties to former Browns offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, as well as the praise from Deion Sanders regarding new quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, further fuel speculation about a potential fit.
As one of the most accurate passers in the class, Sanders brings a refined pocket-passing game that contrasts with the modern dual-threat quarterback trend. Despite not possessing elite arm strength, his anticipation, field awareness, and decision-making make him a highly desirable prospect. His connection to NFL legend Tom Brady has only added to his reputation as a poised, high-IQ player.
Projected as a top-10 pick, Sanders could be a compelling choice for a team looking for a pro-ready quarterback with the right infrastructure. If the Browns or another quarterback-needy team provide him with protection and playmakers, he has the potential to develop into a long-term franchise leader at the next level.