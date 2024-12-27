Deion Sanders says college football needs a sweeping change with NIL
Deion Sanders continues to make waves in college football, not just for his coaching success but for his outspoken stance on issues impacting players off the field. On Friday, Sanders emphasized the importance of mandatory financial literacy classes for student-athletes, pointing to a growing need for players to understand how to manage money as Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals and the transfer portal dominate the sport.
"Financial literacy classes should be mandatory," Sanders told reporters. His remarks reflect concerns about the increasing number of athletes "chasing a bag" without the skills to manage their earnings. Sanders believes that providing players with essential financial skills—like budgeting, saving, and managing debt—can foster long-term stability and confidence.
With college football becoming more business-driven, Sanders stressed the need for education to catch up with the evolving landscape. Players are now making life-changing financial decisions early in their careers, often without guidance. Sanders envisions a system where athletes leave college equipped not just with football skills but with financial acumen that can set them up for success beyond the field.
Deion Sanders warns players about smoking at team hotel: 'Will be your last puff'
Friday’s press conference, which Sanders shared with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, also showcased the mutual respect between the two leaders. Sanders described Sitake as "a man of great character" and highlighted the positive relationship they’ve built. Sitake echoed the sentiment, praising Sanders' leadership and the preparedness of his team.
What Colorado's Deion Sanders and BYU's Kalani Sitake said at Alamo Bowl presser
As the Buffaloes and Cougars prepare to clash for Big 12 supremacy on Saturday night, Sanders' influence continues to extend beyond game day. His advocacy for player development, both on and off the field, reinforces his role as not just a coach but a mentor invested in shaping the future of college football.