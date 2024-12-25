Deion Sanders warns players about smoking at team hotel: 'Will be your last puff'
Deion Sanders isn’t leaving any room for misinterpretation as the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for Saturday’s Alamo Bowl against BYU. With the team gathered in San Antonio, Sanders laid down strict expectations for player conduct, making it clear that professionalism is paramount.
Coach Prime’s message was blunt – there will be no loungewear in the team hotel, and any misstep involving smoking or disruptive behavior will have immediate consequences. Sanders didn’t mince words: “You embarrass us and this university, you will not get a second chance to do it. If I smell smoke on any floor, or somebody tells me you're smoking on that floor, that will be your last puff.”
Sanders' no-nonsense approach has been a recurring theme this week, underscoring the seriousness of this bowl game. For Coach Prime, this trip is more than just another game – it’s a chance for Colorado to make a statement. In an era where NIL and direct player investments are reshaping college football, Sanders is determined to ensure his team represents the program with class and focus.
The Alamo Bowl matchup between No. 23 Colorado and No. 17 BYU is highly anticipated, featuring two Big 12 teams that defied expectations. The Buffaloes, at 9-3, concluded their regular season with a dominant 52-0 win over Oklahoma State. Shedeur Sanders’ standout performances, throwing for 3,926 yards and 35 touchdowns, propelled Colorado’s offense, while Travis Hunter anchored the defense and added a dynamic two-way presence.
Despite falling short of the Big 12 Championship Game due to a tiebreaker, Colorado’s resurgence has captured national attention. This marks their third Alamo Bowl appearance, but the Buffaloes are eager for their first win in the event. Their last bowl victory came in 2004.
BYU’s 10-2 season saw them share the Big 12 title, exceeding expectations under head coach Kalani Sitake. A narrow loss to Arizona State ultimately kept the Cougars from playoff contention, but a win over Utah highlighted their remarkable year.
With the Alamo Bowl set for Saturday, Dec. 28 (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC), Sanders’ disciplined approach could be the key to securing Colorado’s long-awaited bowl victory and ending their season on a high note.