Deion Sanders shows off new additions for his off-road adventures
Deion Sanders continues to live up to his larger-than-life persona, both on and off the field.
The Colorado football coach recently took to social media to show off his newest additions to his off-road collection. Two custom Polaris snowmobiles with all the flashy add-ons. These aren't just any snowmobiles—they sport bold Colorado Buffaloes color schemes, including a chrome gold ride that's impossible to ignore.
Coach Prime has always been one to showcase his luxury lifestyle, whether through his flashy wardrobe, impressive car collection, or extravagant accessories. The snowmobiles add another layer to his collection, proving he’s ready for Colorado’s snowy winters with style and flair. This isn’t the first time Sanders has showcased his love for off-road vehicles, as he’s also been spotted enjoying his four-wheeler back in Texas.
Sanders' personality and success have helped rejuvenate Colorado football. In his second season at the helm, he led the Buffaloes to finish in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in nine seasons. Colorado was led by 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who will both move on to the NFL.
The buzz around Coach Prime and the Buffaloes shows no signs of slowing down as they gear up for the 2025 season opener against Georgia Tech on August 30 at Folsom Field. All eyes will be on Coach Prime—both for his coaching and his latest ride.