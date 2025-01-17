Deion Sanders to Dallas could force star players to leave, per report
The Dallas Cowboys’ search for a new head coach has sparked speculation surrounding Deion Sanders, the current head coach at the University of Colorado and a former Cowboys star. While Sanders’ magnetic personality and coaching success at Colorado make him an intriguing candidate, his potential hiring could lead to significant consequences for the franchise.
Sanders commands substantial media attention wherever he goes. Transitioning to the Cowboys, a franchise already under the NFL’s brightest spotlight, would amplify this scrutiny. Additionally, Sanders has a reputation for running things his way, which could lead to sweeping changes in the Cowboys’ roster and culture.
One of the most significant concerns is how the team’s current star players might react. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has suggested that marquee players like Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons might opt to leave Dallas if Sanders were hired, feeling that the team was already on the right path under former head coach Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys parted ways with McCarthy after a season plagued by injuries, but Sanders’ potential arrival could signify a full-scale reset.
A major point of speculation is Sanders’ son, Shedeur, who is preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft . If hired, Sanders might push to replace Prescott with his son, which would require Dallas to trade up within the top five. This move would signify the beginning of a rebuild designed in Sanders’ image, likely leading to the departure of other key players like Parsons.
Deion Sanders would 'certainly accept' Cowboys coaching offer, per report
Sanders’ interest in the position is reportedly genuine. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that Sanders spoke with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the vacancy, leaving him intrigued. However, Sanders’ current role at Colorado comes with complications. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that Sanders has requested increased NIL funding and additional staff resources from Colorado athletic director Rick George, who has shown resistance. Furthermore, Sanders would face a $10 million buyout if he left Colorado.
Despite these hurdles, Sanders’ deep ties to Dallas and his history with the Cowboys make him a likely candidate should an offer be made. However, such a move could profoundly reshape the Cowboys' future—for better or worse.