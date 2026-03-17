2026 NFL DPOY Odds: Myles Garrett Favored Over Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby

Myles Garrett ran away with the NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year award last season, earning all 50 first-place votes after a record-setting season. The Cleveland Browns pass rusher broke the NFL record with 22 sacks, and added 43 solo tackles to boot.

Garrett is now one of just nine players to win the NFL DPOY award more than once, and is looking to join elite company with his third award this upcoming season.

This is one of the awards that is tough to predict so early in the offseason, though, or even before the season at all, with so much changing on a weekly basis during the year.

Let’s take a look at some of the 2026 NFL DPOY Odds after the free agency frenzy.

2026 NFL DPOY Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Myles Garrett +425

Micah Parsons +700

Maxx Crosby +700

Aidan Hutchinson +800

Will Anderson Jr. +800

Nik Bonitto +1200

Nick Bosa +1200

Jared Verse +1200

Brian Burns +1300

T.J. Watt +1400

Trey Hendrickson +2000

Danielle Hunter +2500

Laiatu Latu +2800

Jalen Carter +2800

Fred Warner +3000

Tuli Tuipulotu +3000

Josh Sweat +4000

Chris Jones +4000

Garrett is the favorite after an incredible season, but he is one of five players with odds of eight-to-one or shorter.

Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby are right behind him at +700. They’re each looking for their first NFL DPOY award after Parsons finished third in voting after his first season with the Green Bay Packers.

Crosby’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens was nixed, but the defensive end could still end up on a new team for the 2026 season.

Will Anderson Jr. was the runner-up to Garrett last season, getting a 35.4% share of the vote. He and Aidan Hutchinson, who finished fifth in voting, are both at +800.

Nik Bonitto ended up fourth in voting, and he’s not too far behind at +1200.

There are plenty of other options, though, including Nick Bosa, who won the award in 2022, and T.J. Watt, who won it in 2021.

Patrick Surtain II came out of nowhere to win it two years ago, but it’s rare for a cornerback to claim the award. A defensive lineman has won it in 9 of the last 12 seasons, with Stephon Gilmore (2019), T.J. Watt (2021), and Surtain II being the exceptions.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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