Deion Sanders warns recruits after Julian Lewis' star rating reclassified
Deion Sanders has garnered attention in college football for his use of the transfer portal. As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for another season, Coach Prime's aggressive approach has led to a significant turnover in the roster, with numerous players both joining and departing the program. Colorado hasn't been regarded as a powerhouse in college football recruiting over the past 20 years, occasionally securing top-tier recruits but lacking consistency.
Sanders has faced criticism for his high school recruiting strategies. However, he addressed the critics during the Big 12 Media Days, highlighting the opportunities he provides for first-year players. He proudly stated that of the 17 high school recruits in the 2023 class, 13 saw playing time during the season.
"To you all that say we only go into the portal, we signed 17 high school players last year and 13 played," Sanders remarked. He emphasized his intention to have high school recruits play immediately, encouraging current high school athletes by stating, "When we sign you, we want you to play... We played a total of 20 freshmen last year, including seven walk-ons. So if you a freshman and you a walk-on, you can play."
For the upcoming season, Colorado has recruited 13 players from high schools, ranking 66th overall, according to 247Sports. Notably, none of these recruits are from Colorado, and one-third are considered blue-chip prospects. The most prominent recruit is offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, a five-star player representing a significant win for Sanders both in terms of perception and addressing the team's need for offensive line strength.
Sanders seems unfazed by these rankings, but took to social media to address Julian Lewis being downgraded to a four-star by On3. Not shocking to see considering they did the same to Cormani McClain right before he committed to Colorado. Coach Prime sent a warning to recruits who were considering joining the herd.
"To whom it may concern if u desire to come play for (Colorado) they may drop your HS rankings just because. I have a friend name LuLu from Ft. Myers they did that to years ago and they’re still doing it now. Fortunately we don’t care about rankings."
Sanders’ philosophy extends beyond just those recruited directly out of high school. He has shown a willingness to give walk-ons a chance to prove themselves, emphasizing that any freshman demonstrating sufficient skill and potential will be given an opportunity to contribute on the field. This inclusive and performance-based approach aims to build a competitive and dynamic team capable of making significant strides in the coming season.