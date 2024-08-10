Deiondra Sanders gives first glimpse of "Baby Que" after giving birth on Prime's day
Deiondra Sanders added the title of Mom on Friday. The oldest daughter of Coach Prime gave birth to a baby boy in Atlanta and her fiancé, Jacquees, gave the world a glimpse at "Baby Que". Deion Sanders' first grandchild came into the world weighing in at 6 lbs, 13 ounces and 18 inches long.
The Colorado Buffaloes coach celebrated the milestone of becoming Papa Prime by breaking the news during a press conference. Deiondra’s pregnancy had been considered high-risk due to her medical history, including several myomectomy surgeries to remove fibroid growths. Despite these challenges, she successfully delivered her son, marking a momentous occasion for the Sanders family.
"WE MADE IT YALL. Through every challenge, by the grace of God, WE MADE IT." I can’t do anything but praise Him," Deiondra wrote in an Instagram post late Friday night.
"This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile. I am overjoyed to be your mom and cannot wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you. I love you so much Baby Que. I Love you so much Que"
A fun fact: The same doctor that delivered Deiondra three decades ago was the one who brought "Baby Que" into the world.
Deiondra Sanders announces engagement to R&B star Jacquees weeks before baby due
Jacquees echoed the same sentiment after becoming a father. The R&B star appeared to be over the moon showing off his son. "God I thank you MY BIGGEST BLESSING TO DATE."
As the Sanders family grows, so does their legacy, with Coach Prime’s influence extending from the football field to his new role as “Grandpa Prime.” The family continues to make headlines both in sports and in their personal lives, with this latest addition being a special highlight for all.