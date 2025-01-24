Robert Griffin III believes the Cowboys should be pursuing Deion Sanders at all costs
Liam Coen’s potential move to the Jacksonville Jaguars has sparked a wave of discussion in the football world, particularly regarding the aggressive pursuit of top coaching talent. Coen, the former offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reversed his earlier stance of staying put and is now expected to join Jacksonville after the team made drastic moves to secure him.
Notably, the Jaguars even fired General Manager Trent Baalke to entice Coen, showcasing their unwavering determination. This scenario has drawn comparisons to how the Dallas Cowboys should approach their head coach search, particularly regarding Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.
On Thursday evening, Robert Griffin III highlighted the contrast between the Jaguars’ approach with Coen and the Cowboys’ hesitation with Sanders. “The Jacksonville Jaguars are treating Liam Coen how the Dallas Cowboys should be treating Deion Sanders,” Griffin tweeted, underscoring the notion that Dallas should pursue Sanders at all costs.
Deion Sanders has become a prominent figure in football coaching, transforming Colorado’s football program in just two seasons. After leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record in 2024, Sanders has become a hot commodity in NFL coaching circles. His ties to Dallas are undeniable, given his time playing for the Cowboys and his long-standing relationship with team owner Jerry Jones. However, despite speculation and rumored interest, the Cowboys have seemingly cooled on Sanders in recent days.
One of the primary barriers to hiring Sanders is the financial commitment required. A $113 million investment looms, including a $103 million buyout for quarterback Dak Prescott if Sanders insists on drafting his son, Shedeur Sanders, and a $10 million buyout in Sanders’ contract with Colorado. Adam Schefter has reported that Jerry Jones is hesitant to make such a significant financial commitment, contributing to the diminished chatter around Sanders’ potential move to Dallas.
According to Schefter, the Cowboys are now focusing on other candidates for their head coaching vacancy. While Sanders’ name generated significant buzz early in the process, the organization has reportedly shifted its attention to more practical options, including Brian Schottenheimer, their current offensive coordinator, who is expected to finalize a deal as the next head coach.
Despite the shift, Sanders remains a compelling candidate with a proven track record of rebuilding struggling programs, both at Jackson State and Colorado. With endorsements from notable figures like Nick Saban and a history of success, his potential as an NFL head coach remains undeniable. However, for now, Dallas appears to be exploring other paths, leaving Sanders’ NFL future uncertain.