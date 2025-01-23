Cowboys reportedly set to hire Brian Schottenheimer, ending Coach Prime to NFL hype
The Dallas Cowboys are finalizing a deal to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, as reported by Clarence Hill of the All City Network.
The agreement is expected to be completed today or by Friday at the latest. With Schottenheimer’s promotion, speculation surrounding Deion Sanders as a potential candidate for the role is officially put to rest for this coaching cycle.
Schottenheimer’s hiring aligns with what Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones seeks in a head coach: affordability, familiarity, and a willingness to allow Jones to maintain his role as the face of the franchise. Notably, Schottenheimer did not have interviews with other teams, making him an economical and convenient choice for Jones.
Although Sanders was contacted by Jones to gauge his interest, the talks never advanced beyond initial discussions. Sanders, a Hall of Famer and key player on the Cowboys’ last Super Bowl-winning team nearly three decades ago, was reportedly open to the opportunity. However, in a statement through ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders expressed his satisfaction with his current role as Colorado’s head coach, citing his love for Boulder and its community, as well as his commitment to the university’s football program.
A major factor in Sanders’ decision to stay at Colorado is his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, both of whom played for him with the Buffaloes. Shedeur, a standout quarterback, is projected to be a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. While there was speculation that Dallas might draft Shedeur at No. 12, moving on from Dak Prescott would have incurred a significant $100 million cap hit, complicating the possibility of Sanders joining the team.
Sanders’ coaching tenure has been impressive, boasting a 40-18 career record and a transformative 2024 season with Colorado, finishing 9-4. His efforts also helped Travis Hunter secure the Heisman Trophy after an incredible two-way campaign.
Despite Sanders’ appeal and connection to the Cowboys, Jones opted to stay within familiar territory, leaving fans to wonder if passing on Coach Prime was the right decision. For now, Sanders appears poised to sign an extension and remain a pivotal figure in college football.