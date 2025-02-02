The 'Prime Effect' hits NFL with Patrick Surtain II wanting to be two-way star?
Travis Hunter’s impact on football is undeniable, and his influence is now reaching the highest levels of the sport.
The Colorado star’s remarkable two-way ability has inspired one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II, to entertain the idea of playing offense. While Surtain’s comments may have been somewhat playful, they highlight just how special Hunter’s performance has been.
“Why not?” Surtain told Westword's Catie Chesire. “Put me at receiver. Let me make a couple plays here and there. I could do it. Whatever route you need me to, whatever you need me to do, I'm there. …Me at receiver is very dynamic. Playing cornerback and going up against the top wideouts of the game each and every week, I think that would definitely help my case out even more."
Hunter’s 2024 season at Colorado has been nothing short of legendary. His ability to play both wide receiver and cornerback at an elite level is something rarely seen in modern football. With 1,152 yards and 15 total touchdowns, he has proven himself to be a legitimate threat on offense.
On the defensive side, he has four interceptions and has allowed only 205 receiving yards all season, demonstrating his lockdown ability. Perhaps most impressive is his endurance—he played 1,443 snaps before Colorado’s bowl game, an astonishing number for any player, let alone one excelling on both sides of the ball.
It’s no wonder that Hunter’s two-way dominance has caught the attention of NFL stars like Surtain. However, while Surtain’s athleticism would likely allow him to succeed as a receiver, the risk of injury and the need for specialization in today’s NFL make it unlikely he will see much offensive action. The Denver Broncos have invested heavily in Surtain as their shutdown corner, and that’s where his value remains highest.
Still, Hunter’s influence is clear. He is redefining what is possible for football players, and his legacy is already taking shape before he even reaches the NFL.
Whether or not Surtain takes any offensive snaps, it’s evident that Hunter’s impact is being felt far beyond Boulder.