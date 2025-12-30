Loyal Colorado Buffaloes Linebacker Jeremiah Brown Announces Major NFL Decision

With his stock at an all-time high following a strong final college season, Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown announced Monday that he will declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Brown played for coach Deion Sanders during his entire five-year college career, including his first two seasons at Jackson State. The Florida native transferred to Colorado before the 2023 season but was primarily relegated to special teams in his first two years with the Buffs.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Blake Barnett (13) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

After briefly entering the transfer portal before returning to Boulder last December, Brown stepped up his game this past season with 73 total tackles, including seven for a loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery. Simply put, things would've been a lot uglier for the three-win Buffs without Brown's breakout year.

"It was more so me manning up, taking ownership for what I did and owning my mistakes," Brown said of his decision to return to Colorado. "Understanding that all the coaches got a job, too, and they want to win at the end of the day. They're not putting a player out there just because he's the favorite guy or something like that."

Jeremiah Brown Declares For NFL Draft

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) reacts to a sack against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Brown announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft in a post on X. Now-former Colorado linebackers coach Andre' Hart, "Coach Prime," Brown's family and others all received a nod of appreciation.

"Coach Hart, thank you for trusting me and giving me the confidence to step into my potential. And Coach Prime, thank you for never giving up on me, for believing in me even when I doubted myself, your belief changed my life," Brown wrote.

Gave everything I had. Excited for what's next in life.ALL GLORY TO GOD. Love yall 🫶🏿 pic.twitter.com/9AxluqOITl — Jeremiah Brown (@jeremiahbrownCU) December 29, 2025

In his first two college seasons at FCS Jackson State, Brown totaled 53 tackles, including 11 for a loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles in 20 games played.

"Thank you Jackson State for giving me a chance to play at such a prestigious and historically rich university," Brown wrote. "And to Buff Nation, thank you for taking me in with open arms and loving me from day one. This will always be my forever home. I love y'all. With all that being said, after much thought and consideration, I have decided to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft."

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brown becomes at least the sixth Buff to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, joining wide receiver Sincere Brown, defensive tackle Amari McNeill, offensive lineman Zarian McGill and defensive ends Arden Walker and Keaten Wade.

Colorado had four players selected in last year's draft: quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns), cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars) and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens).

Jeremiah Brown's NFL Draft Projection

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) reacts after a fumble against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images | Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

An undrafted free agent contract would likely be more than welcomed for Brown, who proved plenty this past season. If he can't secure a post-draft deal, there's a strong chance he'll at least receive a rookie mini-camp invite.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.