What Deion Sanders said on ESPN College GameDay before Kansas State
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders made an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay to discuss his team’s momentum and their upcoming game against No. 18 Kansas State. The conversation was filled with humor, insight, and Coach Prime’s signature charisma and offered a glimpse into Sanders’ mindset as he navigates a remarkable season. The Buffaloes, under Sanders’ leadership, have already surpassed expectations, and the coach explained how success on the field has built confidence across the university, players, and fans alike.
Sanders emphasized that the Buffaloes' success is the result of hard work and preparation. He explained to Rece Davis that the team’s performances reflect their efforts during practice, saying, “If we practice like we want to practice, if we prepare like we desire to prepare, these are the results that we can get.” For Sanders, the team’s dedication means he doesn’t have to work as hard to motivate them — they see the results of their hard work, and that’s all the motivation they need.
As the conversation shifted, Kirk Herbstreit, speaking from an airport runway, brought up the physical nature of the game, highlighting Kansas State’s strengths. Sanders, in classic fashion, responded with a playful quip — “First of all, I love you and the dog” — before addressing the serious question and mentioning Hebie's golden retriever, Ben. He noted that Kansas State’s discipline and minimal penalties mean Colorado will need to play a clean, physical game. Sanders said the Buffaloes can’t afford to beat themselves with penalties or missed tackles, a point he reiterated throughout the interview.
One of the highlights of the segment was Pat McAfee’s discussion of Travis Hunter, Colorado’s standout two-way player. McAfee pointed out that Hunter’s performance — over 100 snaps per game, contributions on both offense and defense, and impressive receiving yards — makes him one of the most unique players in college football. Sanders, visibly proud of Hunter, praised the player not only for his on-field abilities but also for his off-field discipline. “Travis don’t drink, he don’t smoke, goes right home after practice to study a ton of film,” Sanders said. He shared that Hunter’s dedication to the game is evident in everything he does, making him the kind of player coaches dream of.
In a lighter moment, Nick Saban joined the conversation and jokingly asked Sanders about fishing, recalling a previous outing where Sanders didn’t fare so well. Sanders, ever the entertainer, responded with humor but quickly pivoted back to football, stressing the importance of tackling and avoiding penalties in the game against Kansas State.
Deion Sanders says Buffaloes learn more from wins than losses with KSU as the test
Desmond Howard posed a question about Colorado’s response to adversity after their loss to Nebraska. Sanders acknowledged that the team needed the wake-up call, as some players were starting to believe the hype surrounding their early success. “We got our butts kicked, and we analyzed it. We needed that butt-kicking,” he admitted. Sanders believes the loss ultimately helped the team refocus and recognize areas where they needed to improve.
One of the key themes throughout Sanders’ appearance was his old-school coaching philosophy. Despite his larger-than-life persona, “Prime Time” remains deeply rooted in fundamental football principles. He emphasized discipline, preparation, and accountability, which he believes are crucial to sustained success. Sanders also pointed out that coaching harder after a win is often more important than after a loss because winning can sometimes mask underlying issues.
As the Buffaloes prepared to face K-State (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN), Sanders was confident but realistic. He knew that success would come down to executing on the fundamentals: tackling, avoiding penalties, and playing disciplined football.