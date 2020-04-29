CU Buffs 2021 Quarterback Recruiting Big Board

The Colorado Buffaloes have lost two of their top quarterback targets for the 2021 class over the last week, Hampton Fay and Kyron Drones. They will be searching for some more targets.

Let's take a look at their quarterback big board.

Uncommitted quarterbacks with CU offer

Miller Moss

The 6-foot-2, 197-pounder out of Mission Hills (Calif.) is one of the top uncommitted quarterbacks in the nation. Some 247Sports crystal balls are predicting Michigan but the battle for him isn't even close to over. All of the big programs are in on Moss and he recently released a top four with LSU, USC, UCLA and Alablama. Colorado's chances are slim to none.

Garret Nussmeier

Another one of the top uncommitted quarterbacks in the country. The gunslinger out of Flower Mound (Texas) is a four-star recruit and is garnering interest from a lot of the top schools in the country. He has 17 crystal ball predictions to LSU and it is only a matter of time until he commits there. CU doesn't have much of a chance here.

Jalen Kitna

The son former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, Jalen was committed to Boston College for a significant amount of time. When Steve Addazio was fired, Kitna reopened his commitment. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder camped at CU last June and there was some mutual interest with the last staff. There has been no indication that a relationship is being built with the new staff, however. Florida looks like the leader in his recruitment.

Possible targets without a CU offer

Luke McAllister

McAllister is a 6-foot-4, 187-pound quarterback out of Monument (Colo.). McAllister committed to Colorado State back in November and remained committed through the coaching change. He's a big quarterback with really good arm strength and is very technically gifted. Had he not committed to CSU so early, it's likely he would be receiving more attention. It's not likely that Colorado will try to flip him but if they're looking for an overlooked quarterback with high upside, McAllister is the guy.

Cameron Friel

Could Colorado go all the way out to the island for a quarterback? It's certainly possible with Cameron Friel. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder is a three-star pro-style quarterback out of Kaneohe (Hawaii). A few members of the Colorado staff have recently followed on Twitter. He has four offers and one in the Power-5, Arizona. On tape, he has some excellent arm strength and also shows an ability to throw with touch. He needs to improve his mechanics and footwork.

Noah Bodden

The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder is an intriguing prospect out of Middle Village (N.Y.). He was receiving lots of interest from big-time schools a year ago but it appears that interest has tailed off. Bodden recently released his top ten schools and Colorado was not involved as they haven't stepped with an offer yet. But there doesn't seem to be some social media interest. He is rated as a low three-star on 247Sports. Bodden is a true dual-threat and can really extend plays with his legs. He has started since his freshman season.

Kajiya Hollawayne

Hollawayne is a 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of San Jacinto (Calif.). He is comfortable throwing the ball and has above-average arm strength. But he is a true dual-threat. He is absolutely electric running with the football which begs the question if his best fit in college is at the quarterback position. He holds three Power-5 offers from UCLA, Northwestern and Kansas.

Heinrich Haarberg

Haarberg is a talented quarterback out of Kearney (Neb.). Interest has picked up during the spring evaluation period and he recently received his first Power-5 offer from Boston College. He is rated as the No. 15 dual-threat in the country on 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 185-pounder has an impressive tape. He can make plays with his legs and is really accurate throwing the football. He's able to make throws on the run that can't be taught. Nebraska has the crystal ball predictions but they haven't stepped up with an offer. If Colorado can step in front of them, they will have a really good chance of landing him.