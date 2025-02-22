2026 blue-chip linebacker schedules official visit for Deion Sanders and Colorado
Elite 2026 linebacker Izayia Williams has scheduled an official visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on June 17, adding another top-tier recruit to Colorado’s busy summer schedule.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound defender from Tavares High School (Leesburg, FL) is a Top 300 prospect in ESPN’s rankings, sitting as the No. 2 linebacker nationally and the 14th-best player in Florida. With 37 offers from top programs across the country, Williams is one of the most sought-after defensive playmakers in the 2026 cycle.
Williams is an explosive, sideline-to-sideline linebacker with the athleticism to excel at the next level. His track and field background showcases his rare combination of speed, power, and agility, as he’s posted impressive marks in the 100-meter dash (11.05 seconds), long jump (21-10), and shot put (46-0.75). On the football field, he plays with relentless energy, using his burst to close gaps and deliver violent tackles. He has high upside as a pass rusher and improving skills in coverage, making him a true three-down linebacker at the college level.
During his junior season, Williams dominated both sides of the ball, racking up 125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and an interception on defense. On offense, he showcased his playmaking ability with 423 rushing yards (18.4 YPC), 6 rushing TDs, and 5 receptions for 97 yards and 4 TDs. He also stood out at the Under Armour All-America Game, leading all players with 7 tackles.
Colorado’s coaching staff will look to make a strong impression on Williams during his visit as they continue to build an elite defensive unit for the future.