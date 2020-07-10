The Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff added a couple of 2021 targets to the big board this past week including another quarterback target.

The Buffs are the only school in the Pac-12 without a quarterback committed in 2021 so they have had to work quickly to identify more quarterback options and it seems as if they've found one they like.

They also relinquished an offer to a defensive line prospect and have already gained some steam in his recruitment.

Cameron Friel

Could Colorado go all the way out to the island for a quarterback? It's certainly possible with Cameron Friel. He is currently committed to UNLV but the Buffs will be pushing for a flip. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder is a three-star pro-style quarterback out of Kaneohe (Hawaii). A few members of the Colorado staff have recently followed on Twitter. He has five other offers and one in the Power-5, Arizona. On tape, he has some excellent arm strength and also shows an ability to throw with touch. He needs to improve his mechanics and footwork but has a really bright upside.

Tyas Martin

Martin is a 6-foot-3, 320-pounder out of Jacksonville (Ark.). The Buffs are in Arkansas due to a connection defensive line coach Chris Wilson has to a trainer there. The smoke is definitely building with Martin as he continues to tweet positive things about CU. Wilson has made a significant impression on him. For more on the big defensive lineman, read the story BuffsCountry wrote earlier this week.

BuffsCountry will continue to track the 2022 offers but there have not been any over the past week.