Colorado's Recruiting Class Ranking After Fourth Commitment

The Colorado Buffaloes have received a fourth commitment in their 2027 recruiting class. Linebacker Ba’Roc Willis announced that he would be committing to the Buffs.

Ba’Roc Willis Commits to Colorado Buffaloes

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ba’Roc Willis announced on Tuesday that he would be committing to Colorado.

“One thing you can’t deny is work, that’s all I’m going to say,” Willis said to Hayes Fawcwett

The Buffaloes offered Willis back in September of 2025. He made his official visit to Boulder this past weekend.

“Can’t have a Boulder without a Roc,” Willis posted on his X account after his visit to Colorado. “Enjoyed my time in Colorado. Sko Buffs.”

Ba’Roc Willis is a 6-2, 230 pound linebacker out of Pell City, Alabama. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 37 linebacker in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. As a junior in 2025-26, Willis had 125 total tackles, 23.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one pass defended in 15 games.

A Fourth Commitment for Colorado

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ba’Roc Willis is the fourth commit for Colorado in the class of 2027. The other three are four-star quarterbacks Andre Adams, three-star cornerback Davon Dericho, and three-star defensive lineman Kenny Fairley.

Colorado’s updated 2027 recruiting class ranking is now No. 45 in the country according to Rivals. This class ranks No. 6 in the Big 12 conference.

That’s a big step up from where Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class was ranked. Rivals slotted their 2026 class as the No. 67 class in the country and No. 15 out of 16 in the Big 12 conference.

The Buffaloes struggled mightily in 2025, finishing with a record of 3-9 and missing out on a bowl game. This was right after going 9-4 in 2024. The Buffs were unable to replace start quarterback Shedeur Sanders and 2024 Heisman Trophy winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Colorado entered the year with quarterback Kaidon Salter, who transferred from Liberty after four seasons there. Colorado's offense never gelled and they ended up shuffling quarterbacks throughout the season.

That leads Colorado to where they are now with quarterback Julian Lewis, who is the expected starter in Boulder this season. Lewis played in four games in 2025, throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He will be a redshirt freshman in 2026 when the Buffs kick off on Sept. 3.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.