Deion Sanders' staff ready to offer Peyton Manning's 13-year-old son after Pro Bowl
Colorado’s Corey Phillips wasted no time reacting to a viral clip of 13-year-old Marshall Manning, the son of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, showing off his quarterback skills during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando. The Buffaloes director of recruiting took to X (formerly Twitter) with a clear message: he’s ready to throw a scholarship offer Marshall’s way.
“My eyes don’t lie, can somebody get me in contact with young Marshall’s father so I can do it the right right,” Phillips wrote, signaling his serious interest in the young quarterback.
For Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, landing a commitment from a Manning would be a massive recruiting win, even if the 2030 recruiting cycle is still years away.
Given the legacy of the Manning family, it’s no surprise that Marshall is already garnering attention. His grandfather, Archie Manning, was an NFL star, his father, Peyton, is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and his uncle, Eli, won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. His older cousin, Arch Manning, is currently preparing to compete for the starting job at Texas.
During the Pro Bowl festivities, Marshall Manning showcased his arm talent while throwing passes to some of the NFL’s best wide receivers, including Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase. Despite his young age, his smooth release, accuracy, and football IQ were on full display. ESPN’s Adam Schefter even called him "the future," adding to the growing excitement about what’s to come for the next Manning quarterback.
Could Marshall follow his father’s footsteps and suit up for the Broncos one day? That remains to be seen, but his early development suggests that he’s on the right track.
While it’s too soon to predict where he’ll play college football, Colorado’s early interest shows that programs are already lining up for a chance to land him. If Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes continue their aggressive recruiting approach, perhaps a Manning could one day lead the Buffs' offense in Boulder.