Top 2026 receiver locks in official visit with Deion Sanders and Colorado
Deion Sanders continues to make waves in recruiting, securing an official visit from five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan. The elite pass-catcher from Benjamin Russell High School in Alabama will visit Boulder from May 9-11, marking a major step in his recruiting process.
Morgan, ranked No. 17 overall and the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 class by the On3 Industry Ranking, had previously named Colorado among his top six schools. However, the Buffaloes were the only program in his final group that had yet to schedule an official visit—until now.
At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Morgan is a dominant force on the field. As a junior, he posted 70 receptions for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns, solidifying himself as one of the top playmakers in the country. He’s also an exceptional athlete in track and field, recording a 6’4 high jump as a sophomore.
Alabama and Auburn have long been considered the frontrunners for Morgan, with Auburn earning an On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine pick last August. However, Morgan has remained open-minded about his decision.
“I don’t care if I stay in state or go out of state,” Morgan told On3. “I am going to take my time, sort things out, and see where I need to be. Communication is really big for me. Playing for coaches that can help me get to the next level is big too.”
With Sanders leading the charge, Colorado has been a consistent player in high-profile recruitments. Although the Buffs have yet to secure a 2026 commitment, a strong official visit experience could help them gain traction in Morgan’s recruitment.