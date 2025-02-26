NFL Draft experts' comparisons for Travis Hunter, career projections, and breakdown
NFL Draft prospect projections are a challenging mix of art and science. Analysts often use player comparisons—referred to as "NFL comps"—to give fans and scouts a sense of what a prospect might become at the next level. These comps are meant to reflect style of play, athletic ability, and overall impact rather than strict statistical projections. However, when these comparisons are examined through a data-driven lens, they can sometimes reveal insights analysts may not have fully considered.
This is particularly true for Travis Hunter, the dynamic two-way star from Colorado, whose comps suggest a career trajectory that places him among the NFL all-time greats at both wide receiver and cornerback. When analysts compare him to players like Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr., Charles Woodson, and Champ Bailey, they are inadvertently projecting Hunter to be one of the best to ever play the game.
Breaking down the NFL comps
A variety of well-known analysts have weighed in on Hunter’s potential by comparing him to elite players at both positions. The comps provided by respected sources include:
ESPN's Mel Kiper: CB Champ Bailey
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso: CB Charles Woodson
On3 Staff: WR Justin Jefferson, CB Trevon Diggs
Bleacher Report Scouting Dept: CB Patrick Peterson
ESPN's Matt Miller: WR Odell Beckham Jr
CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson and Todd McShay: WR Garrett Wilson
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: WR Devonta Smith, CB Darius Slay
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah: WR Garrett Wilson, CB Darius Slay
Each of these players has been dominant in their respective roles, but they are at different stages of their careers. Some, like Woodson and Bailey, are Hall of Famers, while others, like Jefferson and Wilson, are still establishing their legacies.
To get a clearer picture, each player's per-season statistical average was projected over a 15-year career. This allows for a fair comparison by eliminating variations caused by shorter or longer careers.
Projecting Hunter as a wide receiver
The numbers for the four wide receivers listed as Hunter’s comps paint an eye-opening picture. Based on their career trajectories, a 15-year average for these players yields:
916 receptions, 16,118 yards, 93 touchdowns
For context, Calvin Johnson—one of the most dominant receivers in NFL history—finished his career with 731 receptions, 11,619 yards, and 83 touchdowns. If Hunter were to reach his projected numbers, he would surpass Johnson in all major categories. He would also compare favorably to all-time greats like Larry Fitzgerald, Marvin Harrison, and Michael Irvin.
Projecting Hunter as a cornerback
If Hunter’s projected receiving stats put him in elite company, his defensive comps suggest an even loftier trajectory. Using the numbers of Woodson, Bailey, Peterson, Slay, and Diggs, Hunter’s 15-year career projection comes out to:
49 interceptions, 158 passes defensed, 9 forced fumbles, 864 tackles, 25 tackles for loss
For comparison, Deion Sanders—widely regarded as the greatest cornerback of all time—had 52 career interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and 512 tackles. The biggest statistical difference is in tackling, where Hunter’s projected total far exceeds Sanders’ numbers. This makes sense given that Hunter is a more willing tackler than Sanders was during his career.
What do these numbers mean?
The projections tell a remarkable story. If analysts truly believe Hunter is comparable to the players they’ve listed, then they are inadvertently predicting he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer at both wide receiver and cornerback.
This raises an important question: If Hunter is statistically projected to surpass some of the greatest players ever at both positions, why is there any debate about his draft stock? Some analysts have questioned whether he belongs in the top three picks, yet their own comparisons suggest he should be considered the best overall prospect in the draft.
A unique talent worthy of historic praise
The idea of an athlete excelling at one position at an all-time level is rare enough. The possibility of doing it at two positions is almost unfathomable. Yet, Hunter's comps indicate he has the potential to be both a top-five receiver of all time and one of the best cornerbacks in history.
Of course, these projections are based on statistical averages and long-term performance, which are impossible to guarantee. However, the fact that these numbers are even in the conversation is astonishing. If NFL teams and analysts take their own comparisons seriously, then any suggestion that Hunter is not a top-three pick should be dismissed outright.
As the draft approaches, teams will have to decide whether to take a quarterback or select one of the most unique talents the sport has ever seen. The numbers—and the comps—suggest that Travis Hunter isn't just an elite prospect. He is a generational one.