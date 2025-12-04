Argument Duke Has to Make CFP With ACC Title Win
Many did not expect to see the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC title game this weekend. But here they are, and they are looking to cause chaos and win it all in the ACC. The Blue Devils have been a streaky team all season, and they are looking to pull another upset in the championship game.
That is one thing they have been waiting for all season, and now they will get their chance to do that. The Blue Devils could also cause a lot of different scenarios in the College Football Playoff with a win.
A lot of different teams on the outside looking in will be rooting for Duke to pull this one off. For the ACC, they will be rooting against and for their opponent, Virginia. With a win by Duke, the ACC is not guaranteed to have a team representing it in the playoff.
That has been important for the conference, and Duke could make that come to an end. Last season, the Conference had two teams go to the playoffs.
But can Duke have an argument on why they should get in with a win on Saturday? It is going to be difficult to convince the committee, but they will make their case with a huge win over Virginia.
"But a second avenue to the College Football Playoff has opened as a result of chaos in the ACC, which could have a five-loss conference winner if Duke beats No. 17 Virginia," said Paul Myerberg of USA Today.
Duke Has One More Challenge in Front of Them
If James Madison beat Troy to win the Sun Belt crown and the Blue Devils win their rematch against the Cavaliers, the playoff selection committee may leave the ACC out of the tournament entirely in favor of a second Group of Five representative.
But if Virginia loses, the committee will have to decide on the fifth automatic berth between the Blue Devils and James Madison. In this case, that the Dukes are in the penultimate rankings and the Blue Devils were not can be seen as a major asset.
But the Blue Devils will also have five losses to the Dukes’ one, and that will carry significant weight with the committee regardless of any imbalance in the comparison of schedules.
Duke will have beaten five bowl teams in Virginia, North Carolina State, California, Clemson and Wake Forest.
They’ve also avoided any bad losses, dropping games to Illinois, Tulane, No. 22 Georgia Tech, Connecticut and Virginia. That the Blue Devils went 0-2 in games against the Group of Five is significant, though.
So is the Dukes’ non-conference loss to Louisville. But James Madison led 14-6 in the second half and were tied 14-14 when the Cardinals returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Overall, the Dukes had more first downs, more rushing yards and dominated the time of possession but were ruined by penalties and two turnovers.
Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.