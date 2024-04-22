Duke Basketball Adds 23-Year-Old Forward Via Transfer Portal
By the time Duke basketball begins ACC play next season, Mason Gillis will be 24 years old. The veteran forward out of Purdue is about 3.5 years older than the Blue Devils' oldest returning player, junior-to-be guard Tyrese Proctor.
Also, note that Gillis, who redshirted his first year at Purdue before averaging over 20 minutes per game in each of the past four seasons, has experienced something nobody else on the 2023-24 Duke roster has done: playing for a national championship.
So, with his considerable experience in mind and the fact that the Blue Devils lost two quality forwards to the transfer portal in sophomore Mark Mitchell and freshman Sean Stewart, it's easy to see why head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew were keen on landing a commitment from the graduate bruiser.
And they did precisely that on Monday afternoon, as Gillis announced that he is now set to spend his final college campaign in Durham.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Indiana native joins former two-year Syracuse forward Maliq Brown, an All-ACC defender who will arrive at Duke with two years of eligibility remaining, as the only two confirmed transfer additions for the Blue Devils thus far in the current cycle.
Mason Gillis, sitting No. 73 overall on the 247Sports transfer rankings, didn't put up huge numbers for the Boilermakers this past season, averaging only 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game. However, his efforts, including a 46.8 shooting percentage beyond the arc on 3.2 attempts per outing, were impressive enough to become the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, suggesting he's willing to serve in a reserve role for a title contender.
Duke basketball now has three open scholarships for its 2024-25 roster. As things stand, the Blue Devils will welcome a six-deep recruiting haul, ranking No. 1 in the country, to join Mason Gillis, Maliq Brown, Tyrese Proctor, and returning sophomore guard Caleb Foster for Jon Scheyer's third season at the helm.
