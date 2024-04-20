Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Snags Elite Defender From Portal

NEWS: Syracuse transfer Maliq Brown has committed to Duke, @LeagueRDY has learned.



Brown, who is a native of Culpeper, Virginia, just wrapped up his second season with Syracuse. Made 18 starts for the Orange last season.



He averaged 9.5PPG, 7.2RPG, 1.8APG and 2.2SPG this… pic.twitter.com/OJaZ0QG3hv