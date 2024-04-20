Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Snags Elite Defender From Portal
The last time Maliq Brown played a basketball game in Duke basketball's Cameron Indoor Stadium, he scored 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting while also nabbing seven rebounds. That performance came in a Syracuse uniform. But the next time Brown steps foot in Cameron it will be in royal blue.
Early Saturday afternoon, the Syracuse transfer announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on his Instagram page, following a three-day visit to Durham to meet with head coach Jon Scheyer and the rest of the Duke basketball staff.
Brown spent two seasons at Syracuse, averaging 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game during his sophomore season with the Orange. He was also named to the ACC All-Defensive Team this past season.
The 6-foot-8, 222-pound forward will bring his strong defense and experience to a Blue Devil roster that will largely be full of fresh faces due to a number of offseason departures.
Brown should have the opportunity to start alongside returnees Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster next season but could also play a vital role off the bench for the Blue Devils.
He becomes the first transfer to commit to Scheyer and Duke this cycle, with fellow transfer forward Mason Gillis, a graduate out of Purdue, potentially on the way as well after getting a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to join the Blue Devils on Friday.
Duke basketball still has four open scholarships remaining to pair with Brown, Proctor, Foster, and the incoming No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, a six-deep haul featuring the top-ranked newcomer to college basketball in Cooper Flagg.
RELATED: Transfer Guard Lists Duke as Potential Landing Spot
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.