Duke Basketball: Ex-Blue Devil Forward Reveals Next Destination
Chatter about Missouri leading the Mark Mitchell sweepstakes began to spread earlier this week. And on Friday, the two-year Duke basketball forward, who entered the transfer portal on April 9, confirmed all of that talk by announcing his commitment to helping Tigers head coach Dennis Gates improve upon his program's disappointing 8-24 overall record in his second year at the helm.
Mitchell, a member of Jon Scheyer's first recruiting class as head coach in Durham, was a full-time starter for the Blue Devils, averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds across 27.8 minutes per game between his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
However, the 20-year-old, a former five-star recruit out of Kansas City, Kan., appears to be seeking more of a centerpiece role. That's something he likely wouldn't have attained at Duke next season.
After all, Duke basketball is set to welcome five-star phenom forward and No. 1 overall recruit Cooper Flagg, not to mention five other highly touted rookies who might have collectively chipped into Mitchell's playing time.
By taking his talents to Missouri, the 6-foot-9, 230-pound Mark Mitchell will get a chance to play closer to home while looking to reach a level of stardom he desires in the SEC and perhaps boost his draft stock for the future.
He has two years of eligibility remaining with the Tigers.
