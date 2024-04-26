Duke Basketball: Former Final Four Hero Hears From Blue Devils
After landing transfer commitments from a pair of forwards in Maliq Brown and Mason Gillis, it seems the next logical step for head coach Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball crew is to ramp up efforts in securing a transfer guard.
With only two returning backcourt talents in Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, the Blue Devils seem to be in the market for another ballhandler with a wealth of college basketball experience.
On Thursday afternoon, Fox Sports’ Aaron Torres reported that Scheyer and the Blue Devils have been in contact with San Diego State transfer guard Lamont Butler. The Blue Devils are one of a multitude of teams who have reached out, along with Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Southern Cal, Washington, and West Virginia.
The 6-foot-2 senior spent the past four seasons with the Aztecs, totaling 100 starts over the last three seasons at SDSU. Across 37 games last season, he averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 26 minutes per game.
While the numbers don’t jump off the page, Lamont Butler is a multi-year starter who won Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior and hit a "San Diego State miracle" buzzer beater to knock off Florida Atlantic in the 2023 Final Four.
He would bring a wealth of experience and a lockdown defensive presence to the Blue Devil backcourt. And he could even slot in as a starter in the early going, especially with Caleb Foster recovering from foot surgery during the offseason.
It remains to be seen just how real the interest level is between Butler and the Blue Devils. But Jon Scheyer and his cohorts will likely continue to remain active in the portal.
Duke basketball still has three scholarships available for next season.
