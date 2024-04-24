Duke Basketball Lands Among Finalists for Elite Transfer Guard
As things stand, Duke basketball already has a relatively daunting roster on tap for next season. It consists of the nation's No. 1 incoming class highlighted by top-ranked recruit Cooper Flagg, two backcourt talents with experience as starters for the Blue Devils in returning junior Tyrese Proctor and sophomore Caleb Foster, and two veteran transfer additions thus far in forwards Maliq Brown and Mason Gillis.
But with the option to hand out three more scholarships, head coach Jon Scheyer appears determined to add another impressive piece or two for his third season at the helm in Durham. He could add a bit more minutes-worthy depth and experience both on the perimeter and in the paint.
And former Dayton sharpshooter Koby Brea is one name still worth monitoring in the transfer portal for Duke basketball's perimeter needs.
On Monday afternoon, 247Sports' Dushawn London reported that the 21-year-old Brea, a 6-foot-6 New York native who has one year of college eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer, is now considering only five schools. They happen to be arguably the top five modern-day bluebloods in Duke, Kentucky, UNC, UConn, and Kansas.
London added that all five suitors have completed Zoom calls with Brea.
Koby Brea averaged 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this past season while shooting an NCAA-best 49.8 percent beyond the arc for a group of Flyers who posted a 25-8 record and reached the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 before falling to Arizona.
There's no word as to when Brea will decide on his destination.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.