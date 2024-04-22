Duke Basketball: Jeremy Roach Commits to Recent National Champs
On Sunday evening, former four-year Duke basketball starter and two-year Blue Devil captain Jeremy Roach announced on social media that he will play for Scott Drew at Baylor. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard is a graduate transfer; ironically, the option to play a fifth season stems from the NCAA not deducting any eligibility for the truncated 2020-21 campaign, the year the Bears won the national championship.
In Roach's lone matchup against Baylor, a 78-70 win by the Blue Devils in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20, the former five-star recruit out of Paul VI Catholic (Va.) tallied 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 7-for-8 at the charity stripe.
Evidently, Drew was impressed by Roach's performance that night and throughout a memorable Duke basketball career that included a trip to the 2022 Final Four and an ACC Tournament title in 2023, Jon Scheyer's first season at the helm in Durham. And Roach must have liked what he saw in Baylor's recruitment, although he recently dismissed the rumor that the Bears had offered him $1.5 million in NIL deals.
Of the seven Duke basketball talents who have entered the transfer portal, only two have decided on their next destination: sophomore forward Mark Mitchell, heading to Missouri, and new Baylor pledge Jeremy Roach. The undecided outbound Blue Devils are junior guard Jaylen Blakes, sophomore guard Jaden Schutt, sophomore center Christian Reeves, freshman forward Sean Stewart, and freshman forward TJ Power.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils boast one transfer addition thus far in former two-year Syracuse forward and All-ACC defender Maliq Brown.
