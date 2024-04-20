Transfer Guard Lists Duke Basketball as Potential Landing Spot
Dallin Hall probably wouldn't get a boatload of minutes next season if the two-year BYU guard decided to join the Duke basketball program. Even so, it appears the 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore, who entered the transfer a week ago despite drawing a start in 51 of the 68 games he played for the Cougars, has included the Blue Devils among the 10 places he's considering in his new recruitment.
Earlier this week, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported that Hall's list consisted of only eight schools: Creighton, Clemson, Cincinnati, Florida, Washington, Utah, Utah State, and a return to BYU. But on Friday evening, Branham noted two more have joined that bunch in Duke and Virginia.
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang have been active in trying to corral possibly a couple of experienced perimeter weapons, presumably as reserves behind returning junior Tyrese Proctor and sophomore Caleb Foster. Thus far, though, it seems the staff in Durham has gained more traction in its pursuit of forwards, namely outbound Purdue senior Mason Gillis and Syracuse sophomore Maliq Brown.
The reported late addition of the Blue Devils and Cavaliers to Dallin Hall's list suggests his name is at least worth keeping an eye on across the next few weeks as Scheyer & Co. look to replenish a roster that has seen nine early departures this offseason at the hands of the NBA Draft and transfer portal.
As a sophomore for a BYU squad that fell in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 before losing head coach Mark Pope to Kentucky a few weeks later, Hall averaged 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 29.3 minutes per outing.
Whoever signs on to be a 2024-25 Blue Devil will be a teammate to Proctor, Foster, and the six incoming freshmen comprising the nation's No. 1 recruiting class.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.