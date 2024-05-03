Duke Basketball Linked to Breakout Scoring Guard in Portal
Chaz Lanier enjoyed an epic breakout campaign this past season at North Florida, bumping his scoring average up 15 points from the previous year to 19.7 per game. Seemingly seeking a bigger stage as a result, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard declared for the NBA Draft in mid-March before also entering the transfer portal last week. Now, he's receiving Duke basketball attention, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
Late Thursday night, Rothstein reported on social media that the 22-year-old Lanier, who spent three seasons primarily as a reserve at North Florida before earning All-Atlantic Sun First Team honors in 2023-24 and now has one year of eligibility remaining should he withdraw from the NBA Draft before the May 29 deadline, is hearing from 16 programs.
The Blue Devils are on that list alongside BYU, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Villanova, and West Virginia.
In addition to impressive numbers as a potent bucket-getter, Chaz Lanier posted 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.9 steals per outing for an Ospreys squad that finished 16-16 overall and No. 5 in the A-Sun standings at 9-7 in conference play.
Again, though, what stands out most from the Nashville native is his scoring, notably as a high-volume threat beyond the arc. As a fourth-year sensation in Jacksonville, Lanier shot 44.0 percent from downtown on a whopping 9.0 attempts per game. That's not to mention his 88.0 shooting percentage at the charity stripe.
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts have 10 scholarship talents on tap for the 2024-25 campaign but are perhaps looking to add up to three more. It's clear that adding backcourt depth remains a top priority for the Blue Devils at the moment.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball portal news.