New Name Emerges in Duke Basketball Transfer Portal Pursuits
With the last few players entering the transfer portal over the past week, Duke basketball has seemingly begun to key in on potential targets to help round out next year's roster.
RELATED: Potential Duke Transfer Target Eyes Probable Kentucky Visit
After securing the commitments of two four-star transfer forwards in Maliq Brown and Mason Gillis, it appears Jon Scheyer is focused on landing one more impact transfer, this time at the guard position.
The Blue Devils haven't found a match with higher-level transfers such as Koby Brea and Lamont Butler. But they might now be in the market for an experienced player who could come off the bench.
On that note, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday that Duke has contacted UTSA transfer Jordan Ivy-Curry.
Ivy-Curry had originally committed to play at Virginia Tech earlier in the offseason but backed out of his commitment with the Hokies on Monday.
Since his re-entry into the portal, the 6-foot-3 guard has heard from several other programs, including Florida State, Grand Canyon, Kansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M, and UCF, according to Rothstein.
The Texas native has played four seasons of college basketball, with three at UTSA and one at Pacific. He began his career with UTSA, spending two seasons there before heading to Pacific. One year later, he returned to the Roadrunners.
Across 21 games last season, Ivy-Curry averaged 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 38.7 percent from three. He came off the bench in every contest, playing just over 27 minutes per night.
With the Blue Devils needing an experienced bench guard to play behind the projected starting backcourt of Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, the former Roadrunner could be a valuable addition to the Duke basketball rotation.
Jon Scheyer, entering his third year as head coach, still has three open scholarships to work with for the rest of the offseason.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.