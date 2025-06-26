Cooper Flagg Had Excited Five-Word Reaction to Suns Drafting Ex-Teammate Khaman Maluach
Just as he was happy to see former roommate Kon Knueppel get selected with the No. 4 pick of Wednesday's NBA Draft, newly minted Dallas Maverick Cooper Flagg was incredibly pumped to see another ex-teammate, Khaman Maluach, land with the Phoenix Suns at No. 10.
Flagg was occupied with media when Maluach's selection was announced. As he realized what had happened, a massive grin spread across his face.
"That's the one I needed," he told the room. "I love that. I love that for him."
Watch that excited reaction below:
Although Maluach was announced as the Houston Rockets' selection, he'll be redirected to the Suns thanks to Sunday's blockbuster Kevin Durant deal. As part of that trade, Phoenix sent KD to the Rockets, while Houston forked over the No. 10 pick (among other assets).
"I'm here representing the whole continent [of Africa]," a visibly emotional Maluach told ESPN's Monica McNutt after the selection. "I had the whole continent on my back. Giving hope to young kids, inspiring young kids, and the next generation of African basketball."
In addition to the remaining draft picks, the South Sudan-born, Uganda-raised Maluach will be joined in Phoenix by center Mark Williams, whom the team received in a draft-night trade with the Charlotte Hornets.